Dean Investment Associates Lifted Its Wr Berkley (WRB) Holding by $350,805; Chemical Bank Has Upped Its Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $602,048 as Stock Declined

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Wr Berkley Corp (WRB) by 51.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 5,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 15,955 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 10,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $71. About 65,319 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 170.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 18,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 29,862 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $973,000, up from 11,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 550,150 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $696.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mts Systems Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 25,610 shares to 83,531 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 191,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,605 shares, and cut its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG).

Chemical Bank, which manages about $881.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,690 shares to 213,476 shares, valued at $10.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 8,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,798 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merian (Uk) Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co owns 0.16% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2.51 million shares. Wespac Advsr Llc reported 9,214 shares stake. Cibc Ww reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Sequent Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 38,236 shares. Cullinan Associate accumulated 6,300 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co holds 12,074 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Of Virginia owns 174,392 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Alps Advisors stated it has 12,314 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 10,604 were accumulated by Hap Trading Ltd. Hills Bank & Trust reported 1.55% stake. Moors And Cabot has 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 205,720 were accumulated by Maverick Capital. 169,772 are owned by Riverpark Advisors Lc.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock.