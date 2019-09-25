Dean Investment Associates Lifted Its Magellan Health (MGLN) Position; Citadel Advisors Decreased Holding in Triple (GTS) by $760,771 as Market Value Rose

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 21.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 19,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 108,791 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.08M, up from 89,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $62.69. About 166,029 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results From Hemophilia Management Program; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Releases New Employer Market Insights Report; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Triple (GTS) by 61.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 33,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 20,923 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $499,000, down from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Triple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.65M market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.37. About 703,613 shares traded or 214.96% up from the average. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 27.28% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $164 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $752.0 MILLION, UP 7.1% FROM THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY SEGMENT WAS RAISED FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – RAISED EXPECTATIONS FOR PROPERTY AND CASUALTY PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 TO BETWEEN $82 MLN AND $86 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 17/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Operating Rev $770.2M

Analysts await Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 143.48% or $1.32 from last year’s $-0.92 per share. GTS’s profit will be $9.33M for 9.61 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Triple-S Management Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Triple-S Management (GTS) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Crawford & Company® acquires Penta NYSE:CRD-A – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Triple-S Management Provides Market Update on Reserves from Hurricanes Irma and MarÃ­a – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 8-K TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP For: Sep 24 – StreetInsider.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Rides FAR to Ring NYSE Opening Bell on August 19, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold GTS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 0.14% more from 18.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) or 114,736 shares. 602,733 were accumulated by Heartland Advsrs. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc owns 130,585 shares. 219,440 are owned by Arrowstreet Partnership. Moreover, D E Shaw & Inc has 0.01% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Northern Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) for 1.06 million shares. 32,300 were accumulated by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Limited Partnership accumulated 8,015 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 1.13 million shares. Lord Abbett Com Ltd Llc invested in 46,700 shares. Bogle Inv Mngmt LP De holds 0.14% or 75,328 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Management Ltd Com (Wy) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Jpmorgan Chase & Communication reported 0.01% stake. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 765 shares.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (Put) (NYSE:TCO) by 14,800 shares to 21,200 shares, valued at $866,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc (Call) (NYSE:FL) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A).

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Tucson.com which released: “Magellan Health Announces DecisionPoint in Collaboration with Premier, Inc. – Arizona Daily Star” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Health Services, Inc. (MGLN) CEO Barry Smith on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Tucson.com published: “Magellan Rx Specialty Pharmacy Helps More Patients Achieve Adherence Goals through MRx Cares Clinical Coaching Program – Arizona Daily Star” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Magellan Health, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MGLN) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Health in sale talks; shares up 9% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 23.27 million shares or 0.30% more from 23.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 33,700 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 15,695 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 8,183 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Sei Investments stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Susquehanna Intl Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) or 60,873 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 773 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 0.2% or 196,077 shares. Victory Cap Management reported 721,585 shares. Numerixs Tech accumulated 1,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 1,521 shares. Franklin Incorporated accumulated 10,738 shares. 108,791 are held by Dean Inv Assoc Ltd Liability Com. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 2.02M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 80,312 shares.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $696.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 10,795 shares to 92,185 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csg Systems International Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 11,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,842 shares, and cut its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG).