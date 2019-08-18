Dean Investment Associates Increases Stake in Interdigital (IDCC); As Nrg Energy (NRG) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 8,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 353,495 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02M, down from 362,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 3.13 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc (IDCC) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 6,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 94,520 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, up from 87,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 1.96 million shares traded or 360.38% up from the average. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 22/05/2018 – InterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance for Second Quarter 2018; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 09/03/2018 – InterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – lnterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition; 23/04/2018 – Eric Cohen Joins lnterDigital as Chief Development Officer; 24/05/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Webcast Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital 1Q Rev $87.4M; 04/04/2018 – lnterDigital and Kyocera Corporation Sign Multi-Year Patent License Agreement; 17/05/2018 – HENRY TIRRI JOINS INTERDIGITAL AS CHIEF TECH OFFICER

