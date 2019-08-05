Dean Investment Associates Increased Rpc (RES) Position By $1.29 Million; Electronic Clearing House (ECHO) Sentiment Is 0.95

Electronic Clearing House Inc (ECHO) investors sentiment is 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is without change, as only 73 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 77 decreased and sold positions in Electronic Clearing House Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 45.55 million shares, up from 25.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Electronic Clearing House Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 60 Increased: 50 New Position: 23.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $539.75 million. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. It has a 22.31 P/E ratio. The firm offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. for 337,620 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc owns 76,457 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Asset Management Inc has 0.92% invested in the company for 458,598 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has invested 0.88% in the stock. Ami Asset Management Corp, a California-based fund reported 375,763 shares.

Analysts await Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 20.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ECHO’s profit will be $10.44 million for 12.93 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Echo Global Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering RPC (NYSE:RES), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPC had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 4.

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR) stake by 6,833 shares to 145,645 valued at $7.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) stake by 95,670 shares and now owns 127,465 shares. Csg Systems International Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) was reduced too.