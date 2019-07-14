Dean Investment Associates Increased Position in Knoll (KNL); Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Boosted Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Stake by $41.57 Million

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Knoll Inc (KNL) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 22,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 288,930 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, up from 266,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Knoll Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 358,374 shares traded or 50.90% up from the average. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 6.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 22/03/2018 Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chairman of the Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL, REPORTS SUCCESSION PLAN FOR CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL: CHAIRMAN BURTON B. STANIAR WILL RETIRE MAY 8; 08/05/2018 – Knoll Declares Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, EST. 33C; 29/03/2018 – AJC Commemorates Mireille Knoll, Murdered French Holocaust Survivor; 23/03/2018 – Knoll Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Knoll 2Q Net $15.3M; 25/05/2018 – SHELL SHUTTING PRODUCTION IN RAM POWELL HUB IN VIOSCA KNOLL AREA OF GULF OF MEXICO

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 812.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 349,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 392,354 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.82 million, up from 43,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $133.89. About 1.69M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 09/05/2018 – ELAINE P. WYNN- IN REPORT ISSUED MAY 8, EGAN-JONES PROXY SERVICES RECOMMENDED WYNN SHAREHOLDERS WITHHOLD VOTES FROM JOHN J. HAGENBUCH AT ANNUAL MEET; 25/04/2018 – Wynn Declines After New CEO Scales Back Predecessor’s Projects; 15/03/2018 – WYNN SAYS STEPHEN, ELAINE WYNN COUNSEL FILED ARUZE STIPULATION; 18/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Plans to Add New Directors in Coming Month; 20/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS HOLDER ELAINE WYNN MAY SEEK TALKS; 07/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Trade, The T, and Wynn; 14/05/2018 – N.Y. State Comptroller Urges Hldrs Withhold Support From All Wynn Resorts Director Nominees; 16/04/2018 – WYNN: RESOLVED ALL OUTSTANDING LEGAL ISSUES WITH FORMER WIFE; 04/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN: GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS VOTE AGAINST WYNN PROPOSAL; 16/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – ELAINE WYNN HAS ALSO RELEASED HER CLAIMS AGAINST CO AND KIM SINATRA RELATING TO STEVE WYNN’S ALLEGED BREACH OF AGREEMENT

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability reported 254,500 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc owns 5,116 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). North Carolina-based Carroll Associate has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co holds 47,172 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs holds 2,340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ellington Grp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 10,398 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 95,000 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) has 0.01% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Andra Ap reported 25,100 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Markston Intl Llc accumulated 390 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Kamunting Street Management LP has invested 5.39% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 45,760 were reported by Beddow Mngmt. Capital Incorporated Ca invested 0.16% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,849 shares to 76,854 shares, valued at $14.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,073 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 95,670 shares to 127,465 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 40,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,985 shares, and cut its stake in Csg Systems International Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS).