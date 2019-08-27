Dean Investment Associates Increased Its Umb Financial (UMBF) Holding by $904,000; Acadian Asset Management Increases Position in Sei Investments Co (SEIC)

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 2631.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 15,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 16,417 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.01. About 177,020 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Umb Financial Corp (UMBF) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 14,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 114,306 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 100,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Umb Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $60.97. About 60,140 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in UMB Financial; 16/03/2018 Marquette Transportation Finance Renewed as ATA Featured Product Provider; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Average Total Assets for 1Q Were $20.7 Billion; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15; 22/04/2018 – DJ UMB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMBF); 21/05/2018 – UMB Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Net $56.8M; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Income from Continuing Operations of $57.5 Million or $1.15 per diluted share; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q EPS $1.14

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 17,273 shares to 2.15 million shares, valued at $293.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 30,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,533 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Asset Growth Aids SEI Investments (SEIC) Despite High Costs – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SEIC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SEI Welcomes 7,400 Advisor Clients to the SEI Wealth Platform – PRNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stifel to Acquire Certain Assets of George K. Baum & Company – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “SEI (SEIC) Down 3.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Zacks.com” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia reported 0% stake. Endurance Wealth Incorporated holds 1,000 shares. Leavell Invest has 0.06% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 8,362 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parnassus Invs Ca has 0.33% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 1.59 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 374,540 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc invested in 1.73 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Parsec has 69,025 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 10,807 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 2,183 shares. First Republic Investment Management reported 11,527 shares. 204 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd. 48,000 are held by Midas Management. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 6,187 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Co reported 12,106 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 59 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 41.95 million shares or 3.55% less from 43.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy & Assocs, a Arizona-based fund reported 23,008 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 427,094 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dubuque Bancorporation Company reported 156 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Third Avenue Mgmt Limited Liability reported 150,823 shares stake. Sandy Spring Bancorp stated it has 0.01% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Aperio Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 24,441 shares. Dean Assocs Lc invested in 114,306 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Massachusetts Ma holds 0.02% or 591,805 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.75% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Voya Mngmt, Georgia-based fund reported 17,964 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp holds 3,516 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametrica Mgmt Limited reported 0.63% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). 1.32 million were reported by Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 31,513 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $46,987 activity.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 25,010 shares to 32,105 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 16,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,325 shares, and cut its stake in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD).

More notable recent UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UMB Financial (UMBF) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) CEO Mariner Kemper on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Aaronâ€™s, Inc. (AAN) – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “8 Reasons to Include UMB Financial (UMBF) in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UMB (UMBF) Down 2.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.