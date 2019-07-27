Dean Investment Associates Increased General Mills (GIS) Stake by $310,029; Anthem (Call) (ANTM) Valuation Declined While Two Sigma Securities Has Boosted Its Holding

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (ANTM) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 49,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.18M, up from 46,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 6,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,239 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 29,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.70M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 71,900 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Call) (NYSE:BUD) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,300 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (Call) (NYSE:KR).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trump/Xi Meeting Tops The News, But Nike Earnings, Financial Stress Test Also In Focus – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “General Mills Inc (GIS) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on May 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Plant-based protein bar, GoodBelly Probiotics among new products from General Mills – Minneapolis – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hostess Brands Inc by 132,290 shares to 425,655 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 18,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,842 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley & Associate reported 59,792 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh has 0.04% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 64,434 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Prudential Public Limited Co reported 0% stake. Benjamin F Edwards Communications accumulated 0.24% or 52,243 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.02% or 120,000 shares. Parkside Fincl State Bank invested in 0.09% or 4,889 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd holds 6,345 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 109,373 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Psagot Inv House holds 0.09% or 43,380 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 24,433 shares. Aviance Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.6% or 77,940 shares. Welch Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 540,494 shares for 3.08% of their portfolio. Cambridge Communication stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, King Wealth has 0.2% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 12,534 shares.