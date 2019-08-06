Dean Investment Associates Increased Cal Maine Foods (CALM) Stake; Quantum Capital Management Has Lifted Henry Schein (HSIC) Holding By $8.57 Million

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased Cal Maine Foods Inc (CALM) stake by 55.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc acquired 40,270 shares as Cal Maine Foods Inc (CALM)’s stock declined 3.70%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 113,072 shares with $5.05M value, up from 72,802 last quarter. Cal Maine Foods Inc now has $1.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.54. About 193,956 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 17/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 30/03/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS, NAMES SHERMAN MILLER PRESIDENT & COO; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 24/05/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in the Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in Cal-Maine; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q EPS $1.99; 26/04/2018 – Cal-Maine at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE WON’T PAY DIVIDEND FOR 1Q, 2Q, 3Q OF FISCAL 2018

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) stake by 113.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantum Capital Management Llc acquired 142,881 shares as Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Quantum Capital Management Llc holds 269,079 shares with $16.17 million value, up from 126,198 last quarter. Henry Schein Inc now has $9.16B valuation. The stock decreased 4.83% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.42. About 1.92M shares traded or 33.61% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Sees FY18 EPS $4.03-EPS $4.14; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – 2018 EPS WILL HAVE IMPACT OF ONE-TIME TRANSFER TAXES OF ABOUT $0.03 PER SHARE, RELATED TO COMPLETING TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 92C; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Henry Schein, Inc., to the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Will Have Majority Ownership of Joint Venture; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice, Creating An Innovative Approach To Advanc; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased Csg Systems International Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) stake by 71,695 shares to 77,987 valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) stake by 101,105 shares and now owns 226,955 shares. Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold CALM shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 28.88 million shares or 0.84% less from 29.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md owns 3.52 million shares. Jennison Associate Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). New Jersey-based Seabridge Invest Advsr Lc has invested 0.3% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Argi Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 9,815 shares in its portfolio. 8,299 were accumulated by M&T Savings Bank. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 1.19 million shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Advisory Services Network has 0% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 124 shares. James holds 0.05% or 18,245 shares. Mariner invested 0.05% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Kames Plc has 0.05% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Bancorporation Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 111,558 shares. First Personal Ser reported 7,437 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity. On Monday, February 25 Margulies Anne H. bought $121,190 worth of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of reported 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Gabelli Funds Lc owns 0.12% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 317,600 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Swedbank stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 8,000 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 216,788 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 10,609 shares. Agf Invests stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 1832 Asset Management LP invested in 0.01% or 27,654 shares. Fdx Advsrs stated it has 5,332 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. City Hldg owns 58 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 784,400 shares. Citadel Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 565,144 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Henry Schein had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. Craig Hallum maintained Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barrington on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $59 target in Thursday, February 21 report. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 25.