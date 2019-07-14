Dean Investment Associates Holding in White Mountains Insurance Grou (WTM) Decreased as Stock Price Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Maple Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $658,600 as Valuation Rose

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Grou (WTM) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 425 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,526 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 6,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in White Mountains Insurance Grou for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1044. About 12,339 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 6.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 370 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,847 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41 million, up from 5,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon is estimated to post first-quarter profit of $1.26 per share, down from the $1.48 per share reported a year ago, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR MELI: CITI; 15/03/2018 – The company has some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Benioff and Jeff Bezos; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 24/04/2018 – Amazon in talks to buy Evine Live TV-shopping channel, sources say; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON BUSINESS IS SAID TO SHELVE PLAN TO SELL DRUGS: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time ‘A+’ IDR to Amazon.com, Inc.; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – FB, AMZN: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook

