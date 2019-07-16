Dean Investment Associates Has Trimmed Stake in Plexus (PLXS) by $1.37 Million; Capital Fund Management Sa Holding in Netapp (Put) (NTAP) Has Increased by $3.10 Million as Market Value Rose

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Plexus Corp (PLXS) by 34.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 22,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,425 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 66,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Plexus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.7. About 79,283 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has declined 3.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Adj EPS 74c; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Plexus Announces Construction of a Second Manufacturing Facility in Guadalajara, Mexico; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Injection Optimization of Infraclavicular and Axillary Brachial Plexus Block; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ultrasound Guided Supraclavicular Brachial Plexus Block, Volume Comparison of Local Anaesthetics and; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Forearm vs Brachial Plexus Blockade for Routine Hand and Wrist Surgery; 14/03/2018 – PLEXUS CORP – RAPP’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS PLEXUS BOARD TO 11 DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – Plexus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Netapp Inc (Put) (NTAP) by 148.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 52,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 88,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 35,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Netapp Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $58.93. About 1.02 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 994 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Savings Bank Of America De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 1.88 million shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt reported 18,735 shares stake. Bailard Inc owns 57,500 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation Ny accumulated 5,600 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested 0.13% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 52,690 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt reported 606,342 shares. Reliance Of Delaware reported 3,314 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited owns 47,470 shares. Security Natl Tru, a West Virginia-based fund reported 1,560 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp has 1.68% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Bridges Invest Mngmt accumulated 7,377 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited owns 233,709 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “24 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NTAP Named ‘Top Dividend Stock of the Nasdaq 100’ at Dividend Channel With 3.1% Yield – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NetApp Inc (NTAP) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, GE, Boeing, Coherus, NetApp – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $333,344 activity.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Put) (NYSE:C) by 20,800 shares to 236,900 shares, valued at $12.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 21,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,949 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The (Put).

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 9,211 shares to 24,307 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 22,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Analysts await Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. PLXS’s profit will be $24.38 million for 19.04 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Plexus Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.53% EPS growth.

Since January 21, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $465,105 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Darroch Ronnie sold $194,953.