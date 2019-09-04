Dean Investment Associates Has Trimmed Its Visteon (VC) Position by $1.55 Million as Shares Rose; Schnieders Capital Management Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Decreased by $305,562

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 802 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,103 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 7,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $355.29. About 808,817 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES 600029.SS 1055.HK SAYS UNIT XIAMEN AIR SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N TO BUY 20 B737-8 AND 10 B737-10 AIRPLANES; 16/03/2018 – Boeing’s Newest 737 Max Makes First Flight Into a Cloudy Market; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – THE ORDER INCLUDES TWO 737 MAX 8 AND THREE 737; 13/03/2018 – MANILA (Reuters) — The United States handed over six surveillance drones to its ally the Philippines on Tuesday, as part of efforts to boost its ability to tackle a growing threat from Islamist militants and to respond to natural disasters; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES NEW JET FAMILY ENTERING MARKET IN 2025; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE; 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises Cash Flow and EPS Guidance

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 38.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 23,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 36,810 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 59,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 4.74% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 92,537 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 11,661 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 10,100 shares. 16,500 are owned by Eulav Asset. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 672,249 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 5,900 shares. Axa invested in 0% or 6,700 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 3,084 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 715 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Artisan Partnership accumulated 0.09% or 676,480 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 38,497 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 43,042 shares. Dean Invest Assocs Limited Co holds 36,810 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 9,628 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. $107,840 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) was bought by Wilson Harry James.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 44,800 shares to 285,066 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 43,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 58.04% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.12 per share. VC’s profit will be $13.14M for 36.77 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Visteon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 67.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 38.12 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

