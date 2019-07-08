Dean Investment Associates Has Trimmed Its Visteon (VC) Holding; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)

Among 4 analysts covering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cowen & Co maintained Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) rating on Monday, February 25. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $455 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, March 18. Guggenheim downgraded the shares of REGN in report on Friday, February 22 to “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Cowen & Co. See Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) latest ratings:

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased Visteon Corp (VC) stake by 38.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 23,160 shares as Visteon Corp (VC)’s stock declined 29.40%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 36,810 shares with $2.48M value, down from 59,970 last quarter. Visteon Corp now has $1.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.73% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.13. About 618,450 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati

The stock decreased 1.36% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $302.84. About 830,167 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent Significantly Improved Measures of Overall Disease Severity, Skin Clearing, Itching; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET; 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, makes, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.20 billion. The Company’s products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It has a 14.34 P/E ratio. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $54.78 million activity. 131,115 shares valued at $54.04 million were sold by Sanofi on Friday, March 8. GOLDSTEIN JOSEPH L also sold $734,310 worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) on Thursday, January 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 904 are owned by Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct. Ima Wealth has invested 1.25% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Suntrust Banks accumulated 919 shares. Smithfield Co reported 66 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 2,990 shares stake. First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 0.09% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 3,881 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 487 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California-based Mcdonald Investors Incorporated Ca has invested 4.6% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 2,064 were reported by First Interstate National Bank & Trust. First Allied Advisory Inc reported 0.05% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.03% or 4,582 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 38,552 shares stake. Pnc Service Inc reported 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Moreover, Srb Corp has 0.07% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 1,683 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Regeneron (REGN) Presents Positive Data on Lymphoma Candidate – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTD, SHAK, REGN – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: REGN, BIIB, GRMN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 70.80% or $0.97 from last year’s $1.37 per share. VC’s profit will be $11.31 million for 33.21 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Visteon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.53% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. MANZO ROBERT had bought 4,000 shares worth $195,020. 2,000 shares were bought by Wilson Harry James, worth $107,840 on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Principal Group holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 272,490 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 905 shares. 862,558 were reported by Invesco Ltd. Dean Management accumulated 7,105 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 2.57 million shares. Virtu Finance Lc owns 3,647 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). First Eagle Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 270,954 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 2,702 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon stated it has 0.03% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 304,272 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company holds 13,877 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 32,926 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,794 shares.

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) stake by 3,397 shares to 23,797 valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) stake by 56,840 shares and now owns 353,350 shares. Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) was raised too.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sony assembling $185M in VC funds for investment – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Visteon President and CEO Sachin Lawande to Deliver Keynote at Automobil-Elektronik Kongress In Ludwigsburg, Germany – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “Venture capital’s rising tide: ADPT, BBIO, BYND, CRWD, PINS, WORK, ZM – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Fortune.com and their article: “This VC Firm Invested $200 Million in Slack. Now Its Stake Is Worth $4.6 Billion – Fortune” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VC Deals: Unicorn Sneaker Reseller Gets Alphabet Backing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Visteon Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Monday, March 4. The stock of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 29. As per Tuesday, April 23, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Tuesday, March 5. FBR Capital downgraded Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) rating on Friday, April 26. FBR Capital has “Neutral” rating and $7500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Longbow.