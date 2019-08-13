Dean Investment Associates Has Trimmed Its Position in Astec Industries (ASTE) by $1.50 Million as Stock Declined; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stake Increased by Sabal Trust Co

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 40,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% . The institutional investor held 110,985 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, down from 151,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Astec Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $667.70M market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.63. About 20,999 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 30.45% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.7% of Astec Industries; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 87C, EST. 86C; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q EPS 87c; 24/05/2018 – Astec Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 9 Days; 19/03/2018 Astec Industries, Inc. to Attend Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. East; 01/05/2018 – Astec Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management Buys 2.3% of Astec Industries; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES – CO’S BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $444.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $67.3 MLN OR 17.8% COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017 BACKLOG OF $377.6 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q Net $20.3M

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 29.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 85,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 379,678 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.00M, up from 294,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $59.66. About 2.08M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lederer & Investment Counsel Ca holds 2.22% or 34,882 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Trust Na accumulated 12,301 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 11,776 are owned by Holderness Invs. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 40,200 shares. The Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants has invested 0.5% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cannell Peter B And holds 27,329 shares. Barnett Incorporated accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.53% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mai Mgmt holds 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 6,905 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 52,234 shares. Jones Cos Lllp has 0.01% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 39,655 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv reported 25,088 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 850,205 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 0.17% or 285,144 shares. Longer Investments has 22,580 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 120,962 shares to 1,353 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 613,533 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Analysts await Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ASTE’s profit will be $6.99M for 23.90 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Astec Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.89% negative EPS growth.

