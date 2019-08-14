Dean Investment Associates Has Trimmed By $1.41 Million Its Clorox Co/The (CLX) Holding; Conifer Holdings (CNFR) SI Increased By 21.88%

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) had an increase of 21.88% in short interest. CNFR’s SI was 7,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 21.88% from 6,400 shares previously. With 3,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR)’s short sellers to cover CNFR’s short positions. The SI to Conifer Holdings Inc’s float is 0.2%. The stock decreased 5.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 16,101 shares traded or 194.62% up from the average. Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) has declined 43.38% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CNFR News: 01/05/2018 – CONIFER HEALTH NAMES TODD WYATT AS NEW CFO; 09/05/2018 – Conifer Holdings 1Q EPS 2c; 09/05/2018 – CONIFER HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS $19.8 MLN VS $22.3 MLN; 19/03/2018 Conifer Holdings Appoints Investment Strategy Leader Jeffrey Hakala as New Board Member; 09/05/2018 – Conifer Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 09/05/2018 – CONIFER HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS $23.8 MLN VS $24.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CONIFER HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS $23.7 MLN VS $26.5 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CONIFER HOLDINGS INC – WITH ADDITION OF HAKALA, CONIFER’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 19/03/2018 – Conifer Holdings Appoints Investment Strategy Leader Jeffrey Hakala as New Bd Member; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased Clorox Co/The (CLX) stake by 18.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 8,805 shares as Clorox Co/The (CLX)’s stock rose 9.75%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 39,519 shares with $6.34 million value, down from 48,324 last quarter. Clorox Co/The now has $20.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $159.13. About 325,089 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 50 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 53,919 shares. Ashfield Ptnrs Lc holds 0.22% or 12,447 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 0.08% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1.04 million shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,881 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cambridge Tru owns 11,624 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited has invested 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). First Manhattan Communications owns 3,071 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gru Limited Liability Co reported 225 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 4,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Umb Bank N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 24,239 shares. 17,238 were reported by Cadinha And. Albion Gp Ut invested in 27,361 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.03% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 47,000 shares. Davis R M accumulated 6,703 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Clorox had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, April 8. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, August 2 by UBS. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) stake by 56,840 shares to 353,350 valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) stake by 4,111 shares and now owns 38,603 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

