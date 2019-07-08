Dean Investment Associates Has Raised Kinder Morgan (KMI) Holding; Kansas City Southern (KSU) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) stake by 13.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc acquired 29,685 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)’s stock rose 7.47%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 244,317 shares with $4.89 million value, up from 214,632 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc now has $47.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.06. About 8.24M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018 Is Up $100 Million From Budget; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 29/05/2018 – CKNW: #BREAKING: Federal Finance Minster @Bill_Morneau says federal government has reached agreement with #KinderMorgan…; 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the; 29/05/2018 – Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Be Sold for C$4.5 Billion; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – KML WILL CONSULT WITH VARIOUS STAKEHOLDERS IN AN EFFORT TO REACH AGREEMENTS BY MAY 31ST THAT MAY ALLOW PROJECT TO PROCEED; 29/05/2018 – Canada government to give briefing on pipeline expansion aid; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING

Among 5 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Kansas City Southern had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 4. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 20. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. See Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) latest ratings:

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $135 New Target: $140 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $130 New Target: $135 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $130 New Target: $128 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $130 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $132 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $133 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Kansas City Southern shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office holds 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 51 shares. Aviva Public Limited reported 38,012 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Old Commercial Bank In stated it has 2,998 shares. Duncker Streett Communications has invested 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund reported 2,007 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% or 298,736 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual holds 0.07% or 5,158 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Cap Mgmt invested 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 8,417 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2,184 shares. United Serv Automobile Association reported 596,577 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. The New York-based Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.21% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Deutsche State Bank Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Invest House Limited Liability owns 2,110 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Country Club Trust Na holds 0.04% or 3,250 shares.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation services. The company has market cap of $12.20 billion. The firm operates north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and various ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It has a 21.07 P/E ratio. It also operates direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas serving MexicoÂ’s industrial cities and three of its seaports; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Portfolio owns 272,624 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Cadence Capital Mgmt Lc reported 714,160 shares. Regal Advsr Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 16,658 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Limited Company invested in 6.15% or 381,384 shares. 322,742 were reported by Bar Harbor Trust Services. Bb&T Corporation has 29,182 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel Fin holds 0.12% or 2.04 million shares. Leisure Mgmt holds 0.53% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 31,603 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Co (Trc) invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Freestone Cap Holdg Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.29% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 380,851 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Crossvault Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.26% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Park Circle accumulated 0.03% or 1,800 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 28,517 shares. Pinnacle Lc reported 47,323 shares.

