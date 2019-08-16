Dean Investment Associates Has Raised Its Rpc (RES) Stake by $1.29 Million; Valuation Declined; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Cut Its Sina (SINA) Stake as Shares Declined

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 67.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 2.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.96M, down from 3.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.66. About 828,906 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 25.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 117,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The institutional investor held 582,640 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, up from 465,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 1.83M shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 02/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Rev $436.3M; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q EPS 24c; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN IS BEING FUNDED FROM RPC’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES AND REPRESENTS A PRE-SYNERGY EBITDA MULTIPLE OF CIRCA 7X; 09/05/2018 – RPC Strategies Welcomes Political Strategists to Team; 11/04/2018 – RPC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF NORDFOLIEN GMBH (“NORDFOLIEN”) FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys New 1.5% Position in RPC

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 49,355 shares to 230,460 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 95,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,465 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RES shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 2.15% less from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 37,701 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.01% or 1.86M shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd accumulated 178,274 shares. Bokf Na owns 75,583 shares. Moreover, Energy Opportunities Capital Management Limited Com has 0.47% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 17,670 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc owns 291,101 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 46,841 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na stated it has 9,000 shares. First Manhattan Co invested in 0% or 3,187 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation owns 0.08% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 1.47 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 80,024 shares or 0% of the stock. Dean Invest Assoc Ltd Liability Company reported 582,640 shares. Teton Advsr Incorporated holds 0.09% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) or 83,500 shares. 79,181 were reported by Cortina Asset Ltd Com.

