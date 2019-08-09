Dean Investment Associates Has Lifted Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Holding by $3.76 Million; Share Value Rose; Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Prince Street Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) by 52.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 234,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.23% . The institutional investor held 683,140 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.59 million, up from 448,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Northwest Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.67. About 117,218 shares traded. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has declined 4.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NWBI News: 26/04/2018 – ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. And Expand Its Presence In The Pacific Northwest; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sal; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and Expand Its Presence; 23/03/2018 Northwest Names Torchio Head of Retail Lending; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 27/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Northwest Bancorporation Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. (NBCT) on Behalf of; 22/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Bancorporation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBCT)

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71 million, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $693.16. About 388,064 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 581 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 9,984 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Calamos Ltd Liability accumulated 3,735 shares. 2.74 million are owned by Capital Rech Global. Caxton accumulated 435 shares. Waddell Reed Financial Inc, Kansas-based fund reported 435,697 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 476 shares. Barclays Pcl has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 15,631 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech Inc has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.21% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 61 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Davidson Kempner Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.37% stake.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $243.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 500,000 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $85.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athenex Inc by 318,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,000 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $68,600 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold NWBI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 73.54 million shares or 1.84% less from 74.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) for 1.80 million shares. 40,729 are held by Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Company. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 98,874 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.03% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Blackrock invested 0.01% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Moreover, Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Geode Capital Ltd owns 1.52 million shares. Moreover, Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) for 17,727 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability reported 431,291 shares stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 17,038 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 55,532 shares. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 2,574 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 101,105 shares to 226,955 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 8,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,896 shares, and cut its stake in Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE).