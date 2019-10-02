Dean Investment Associates Has Increased Its Position in Interdigital (IDCC) as Shares Declined; Zacks Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Stake by $2.43 Million

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 19.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 86,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 360,834 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33M, down from 447,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $29.24. About 2.01M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT AND VECTREN MERGER CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 05/03/2018 MFS Utilities Fund Adds CenterPoint Energy, Exits Calpine; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT – ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING HIGH END OF ITS $1.50 – $1.60 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH VECTREN MERGER; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint agrees to acquire Vectren; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 44C; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to buy Vectren in $8bn natural gas deal; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy and Vectren to Merge

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc (IDCC) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 6,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 101,110 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.51 million, up from 94,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 144,907 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 21/03/2018 – InterDigital Wins 5G Smart Tourism Bid; 17/05/2018 – 3 Years, 20 Companies, 18 Groundbreaking Experiments: 5G-Crosshaul Successfully Concludes Most Ambitious 5G Transport Network R&D Effort to Date; 04/04/2018 – lnterDigital and Kyocera Corporation Sign Multi-Year Patent License Agreement; 26/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL 1Q EPS 84C, EST. 24C (2 EST.); 20/03/2018 – lnterDigital CEO: Representatives Stivers and Foster Spur American Innovation With New Stronger Patents Act; 04/04/2018 – InterDigital and Kyocera Corporation Sign Multi-Year Patent License Agreement; 20/03/2018 – InterDigital CEO: Representatives Stivers and Foster Spur American Innovation With New Stronger Patents Act; 04/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – AGREEMENT COVERS SALES BY KYOCERA CORPORATION AND ITS AFFILIATES OF TERMINAL UNIT PRODUCTS; 17/05/2018 – HENRY TIRRI JOINS INTERDIGITAL AS CHIEF TECH OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital Expects to Report a Negative Effective Tax Rate for the Full Yr

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $220.98 million for 16.61 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.

