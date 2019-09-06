Dean Investment Associates Has Increased Its At&T (T) Stake; The Hershey Company (HSY) Covered By 2 Bulls

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 14.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc acquired 14,103 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 110,021 shares with $3.45 million value, up from 95,918 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $262.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 21.29 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/03/2018 – AT&T Connectivity Powers Dictum Health’s Virtual Exam Room; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud; 09/05/2018 – Raw Story: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen more than reported; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 13/04/2018 – AT&T Goes on Offensive in Time Warner Merger Case (Video); 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE

Among 10 analysts covering Hershey (NYSE:HSY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Hershey has $17000 highest and $10800 lowest target. $140.70’s average target is -12.23% below currents $160.3 stock price. Hershey had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, July 22. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, April 26. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) earned “Underweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20. Citigroup maintained the shares of HSY in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Friday, April 26 with “Market Perform” rating. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of HSY in report on Friday, July 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19. See The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $132.0000 New Target: $145.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $145.0000 Upgrade

18/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $142.0000 Upgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $122.0000 New Target: $125.0000 Downgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $152.0000 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $145.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells confectionery products. The company has market cap of $33.21 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, North America, and International and Other. It has a 27.73 P/E ratio. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising chewing gums and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, and mixes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 47 investors sold The Hershey Company shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hershey Trust owns 3.80M shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.11% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 5.46M shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.21% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 1.11 million shares. Jensen stated it has 0.01% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Moreover, Fairfield Bush & Com has 0.76% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Ima Wealth has 0.04% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 2,276 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Blackrock invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Plante Moran Advsrs Limited stated it has 681 shares. 6,862 were reported by London Of Virginia. Mairs & Power reported 104,703 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Lc holds 0% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) or 5,626 shares. Burns J W holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 9,249 shares.

The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $160.3. About 1.12 million shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: ADVERTISING SPENDING ON ‘CORE CHOCOLATE’ IS UP; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reaffirms 2018 Earnings View; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – ANTICIPATE SECOND QUARTER NET SALES WILL BE PRESSURED VERSUS THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017- CFO; 24/04/2018 – CNBC’S LAUREN HIRSCH: NOT JUST A CHOCOLATE COMPANY: HERSHEY PLOTS ITS FUTURE IN SNACKING; 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 05/04/2018 – Shine On: Ice Breakers Brand Debuts Glitter Gum

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $268.33 million activity. On Thursday, August 1 the insider HERSHEY TRUST CO sold $918,270. The insider HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL sold $67.70 million.

More notable recent The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan raises price target on Hershey – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hershey Announces Expansion of Snack Bar Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hershey Announces Investments in Emerging Snacking Businesses – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) stake by 56,060 shares to 54,750 valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Legacytexas Financial Group stake by 104,450 shares and now owns 62,045 shares. Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 0.31% above currents $35.89 stock price. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25. Bank of America maintained the shares of T in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap owns 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 47,300 shares. Ckw Financial has 3,515 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Texas-based Hilltop Inc has invested 0.88% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs Ltd holds 1.22% or 131,996 shares in its portfolio. Schulhoff Inc reported 1.7% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mufg Americas Holding has 547,894 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc has invested 0.83% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.91 million shares. 82,825 are held by Boyer And Corporon Wealth Lc. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tiverton Asset Limited reported 256,602 shares. Bp Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 728,000 shares. First United Bancorporation stated it has 17,081 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0.04% or 189,831 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 205,938 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Trading At 52-Week Highs – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T’s Stock Still Has Further To Rise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: The 10% Yield Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.