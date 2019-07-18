Dean Investment Associates Has Increased Holding in General Mills (GIS) as Shares Rose; Findlay Park Partners Llp Trimmed Its Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $30.57 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 636,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.04 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291.97 million, down from 6.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 21.56 million shares traded or 16.87% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo CEO Sloan says bank is poised to boost auto lending – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Faces Another Huge Fine. Is That Too Much?: DealBook Briefing; 27/03/2018 – Elizabeth Warren wants to grill likely New York Fed president on Wells Fargo oversight; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Protesters Shout, March as Investors Back CEO Raise; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Teachers union dumps Wells Fargo mortgage promotion for members over bank’s gun-industry ties; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO `THROUGH MOST’ OF HISTORICAL BUSINESS REVIEW: SLOAN; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS IMPACT OF ASSET CAP AFTER TAXES ON NET INCOME “WILL BE LESS THAN $100 MILLION” IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS DEMOCRATIC CONTROL OF CONGRESS WILL LEAD TO SINGLE-PAYER HEALTHCARE, WHICH WOULD BE BAD FOR PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 6,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,239 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 29,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 3.52M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 101,105 shares to 226,955 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 23,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,810 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Us Bank De has 0.43% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 2.87M shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 12,081 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 194 are owned by James Invest Research Incorporated. Boston & Mgmt Inc owns 89,160 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc has 4,419 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn has 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 18,715 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 13,062 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.74 million shares. Bank Of Hawaii owns 62,545 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 70,254 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Pnc Fincl Serv Gp accumulated 1.70M shares. Dearborn Ltd Co stated it has 5,484 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Accuvest Global Advisors stated it has 9,573 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 40,000 shares to 4.64 million shares, valued at $611.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 164,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).