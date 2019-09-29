Dean Investment Associates Has Decreased Csg Systems International (CSGS) Position by $534,960 as Shares Rose; Starboard Value LP Increased Holding in Symantec (SYMC) by $42.00 Million

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Csg Systems International Inc (CSGS) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 11,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.78% . The institutional investor held 66,842 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26M, down from 77,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Csg Systems International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $51.32. About 147,058 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 21/05/2018 – Strata-X Has High Graded an Area Within the Serowe CSG Fairway; 03/05/2018 – Strata-X Advances Serowe CSG Project; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $201.7M, EST. $198.0M (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – CSG Systems International Approves Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets $350M Credit Agreemen; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.81 TO $2.93, EST. $2.80 (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CSG Sys Intl $350M Sr Scd Debt ‘BBB-‘ (Recov: 1); 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – REFINANCED AGREEMENT INCLUDE AN INCREASE IN TENOR OF LOAN FROM FEBRUARY 2020 TO MARCH 2023; 13/03/2018 – CSG Systems Adjusts Convertible Debt Conversion Rate For 2016 Convertible Notes as a Result of Dividend; 29/03/2018 – CSG SMART SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT’S CAPITAL BAY 200 MLN YUAN

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90 million, up from 36.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 2.15 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO PROVIDE MORE DATA ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION BY AUDIT COMMITTEE OF CO’S BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Norton by Symantec to Release Fast, Secure Connected Home Wi-Fi Router in Australia; 11/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 23/05/2018 – Symantec to Open New Privacy & Data Protection Lab in Germany to Address Growing Global Concern Over Consumer Data; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 23/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO OPEN NEW PRIVACY & DATA PROTECTION LAB IN GERMANY; 14/05/2018 – Symantec provides a little more clarity on internal probe; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS MAY FILE 10Q LATER DUE TO INTERNAL INVESTIGATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold CSGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 31.76 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited reported 0.1% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Swiss Bankshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Voya Invest Management Limited Com owns 30,804 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Inc has 0% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). 26,123 are held by Asset Management Inc. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 258,789 shares. Prudential Public Ltd reported 182,500 shares. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Intl Grp Inc holds 24,701 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated owns 20,795 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Shell Asset Mngmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 22,243 shares. Oak Associate Oh has 0.02% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 5,255 shares. Natixis reported 0% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Charles Schwab Investment Management invested in 299,601 shares.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $696.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 49,745 shares to 219,575 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp (NYSE:SEM) by 63,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Analysts await CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 16.95% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CSGS’s profit will be $22.78M for 18.59 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by CSG Systems International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del (NASDAQ:BABY) by 567,862 shares to 563,329 shares, valued at $14.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.20M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,574 shares, and cut its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).