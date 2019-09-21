Dean Investment Associates Has Cut Its White Mountains Insurance Grou (WTM) Holding by $2.66 Million as Stock Price Rose; Causeway Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Ing Groep N V (ING) by $3.46 Million

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Grou (WTM) by 39.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 2,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 3,921 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01M, down from 6,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in White Mountains Insurance Grou for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $9.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1075.3. About 37,627 shares traded or 94.73% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 30.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 314,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.53M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 2.94M shares traded. ING Grcp N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 16/04/2018 – Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 04/04/2018 – ING Says U.K. Gender Pay Gap of 43% Is Likely to Widen Next Time; 04/05/2018 – ING SLASKI SAYS EU BUDGET CUTS TO IMPACT POLAND FROM 2023; 13/03/2018 – ING Forced to Back Down on CEO Pay for Second Time Since Crisis; 26/03/2018 – 2017 Pretty Good Year for Bank Says ING Australia CEO (Video); 13/03/2018 – ING Groep: Total Value of Payvision Is EUR360 M; 26/04/2018 – XIOR STUDENT HOUSING NV XIOR.BR : ING RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 29/05/2018 – ING Groep CDS Widens 22 Bps; 13/03/2018 – ING Supervisory Bd Withdraws Remuneration Proposal; 12/03/2018 – DUTCH MINFIN HOEKSTRA WANTS ING TO RECONSIDER CEO PAY PROPOSAL

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 26.64M shares to 21.05M shares, valued at $382.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,478 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $696.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 41,010 shares to 178,285 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 29,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Invest (FLRN).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $459,223 activity.