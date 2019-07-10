Dean Investment Associates Has Boosted Its Proassurance (PRA) Position by $4.21 Million; Zacks Investment Management Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $869,895

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Proassurance Corp (PRA) by 320.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 123,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, up from 38,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Proassurance Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $38.02. About 176,510 shares traded. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 4.31% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PRA News: 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.40; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $187.2 MLN VS $182.9 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 40C, EST. 44C; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q EPS 22c; 23/05/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Results from 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/03/2018 ProAssurance Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ ProAssurance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRA); 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.22; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $201 MLN, DOWN 9.9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q Rev $201M

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 7,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 979,339 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.50M, down from 986,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 19.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 58,310 shares to 154,107 shares, valued at $9.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 33,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyons Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 2.03% or 6,104 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,109 shares. Bamco Ny holds 230,208 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Btr Mgmt reported 4.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dodge Cox invested in 3.06% or 31.62M shares. Sunbelt Securities Inc stated it has 24,401 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Btim Corporation reported 1.77 million shares. The California-based Aristotle Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 4.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs has invested 1.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Majedie Asset Management invested in 1.32% or 158,762 shares. The Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Corporation Pa has invested 1.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amarillo Financial Bank holds 30,093 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Martin Currie stated it has 198,497 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd invested in 120,136 shares or 0.67% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PRA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 43.48 million shares or 3.08% less from 44.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested 0.01% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Ameriprise invested in 0.01% or 406,421 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Company has invested 0% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,503 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). 159,746 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. 365,443 are owned by Voya Investment Mgmt Lc. Signaturefd Ltd Company accumulated 60 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.02% invested in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) for 36,418 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 196 shares. Dean Capital invested in 1.81% or 31,170 shares. Moreover, Caxton Assocs LP has 0.03% invested in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) for 5,834 shares. Fmr Limited Company holds 127 shares. Minerva Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,358 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Legal & General Gru Plc has invested 0% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA).

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwestern Corp by 36,890 shares to 168,470 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 77,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,226 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).

