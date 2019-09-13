Dean Investment Associates Has Boosted Its Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Holding; Fishman Jay A LTD Upped Position in Zoetis (ZTS)

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 5,438 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $617.16 million, up from 4,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Zoetis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 1.68M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 21.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 11,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 65,634 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16M, up from 54,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $64.21. About 2.14 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. World Asset Management holds 32,728 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. West Family Invests stated it has 0.6% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). First Tru Advsrs LP reported 782,338 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). L And S Advsr has 31,267 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Central State Bank And Tru Company has 0.19% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 444,317 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fulton Natl Bank Na has invested 0.03% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 1.8% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Natl Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.11% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cutter & Brokerage Inc stated it has 4,270 shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 59,614 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability reported 14,082 shares. Fincl Architects owns 606 shares. Cypress Cap Grp accumulated 21,344 shares.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $534.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icahn Enterprises Lp (NASDAQ:IEP) by 2,700 shares to 80,872 shares, valued at $5.86B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,290 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 20,672 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Checchi Cap Advisers Llc invested in 0.05% or 6,471 shares. Marco Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.23% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Piedmont Investment holds 0.03% or 11,625 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.67% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 12,388 are owned by Zeke Ltd Liability Com. Smith Salley & Assocs owns 128,676 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Bender Robert And Associate reported 73,905 shares stake. 76,331 were reported by Addenda Cap Inc. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,515 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 128,374 were reported by Palladium Lc. Ohio-based Huntington Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Amer National Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated holds 6,260 shares. 130,607 are owned by Cim Limited Liability Corporation.