Dean Investment Associates Has Boosted By $1.98 Million Its Cal Maine Foods (CALM) Holding; Energy Transfer Lpunits (ET) SI Increased By 8.69%

Energy Transfer Lpunits (NYSE:ET) had an increase of 8.69% in short interest. ET’s SI was 92.24M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.69% from 84.87 million shares previously. With 10.18 million avg volume, 9 days are for Energy Transfer Lpunits (NYSE:ET)’s short sellers to cover ET’s short positions. The SI to Energy Transfer Lpunits’s float is 4.12%. It closed at $13.1 lastly. It is down 20.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.86% the S&P500.

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased Cal Maine Foods Inc (CALM) stake by 42.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc acquired 48,220 shares as Cal Maine Foods Inc (CALM)’s stock declined 3.70%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 161,292 shares with $6.73 million value, up from 113,072 last quarter. Cal Maine Foods Inc now has $2.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 308,079 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 24/05/2018 – Cal-Maine Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 30/03/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS, NAMES SHERMAN MILLER PRESIDENT & COO; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – BASED ON 2017 HARVESTED CROPS, EXPECT TO HAVE AN AMPLE SUPPLY OF CO’S PRIMARY FEED INGREDIENTS FOR BALANCE OF FISCAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods CEO: Good Demand, More Exports — Commodity Comment; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in Cal-Maine; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q Net $96.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cal-Maine Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALM); 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: Expect to Have Ample Supply of Primary Feed Ingredients for Rest of FY; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE WON’T PAY DIVIDEND FOR 1Q, 2Q, 3Q OF FISCAL 2018

Among 3 analysts covering Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Energy Transfer LP has $2400 highest and $2200 lowest target. $22.67’s average target is 73.05% above currents $13.1 stock price. Energy Transfer LP had 4 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $2200 target in Friday, August 9 report. As per Wednesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

More notable recent Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Energy Transfer Makes A Big Move – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” published on September 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SemGroup to be Acquired by Energy Transfer in $5 Billion Transaction – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Energy Transfer (ET) Could Be a Top Value Stock Pick – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why ConocoPhillips, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, and SemGroup Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $34.41 billion. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It has a 10.58 P/E ratio. The firm sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

