Dean Investment Associates Has Boosted Blackrock (BLK) Stake; Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Shorts Raised By 53.72%

Sotherly Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:SOHO) had an increase of 53.72% in short interest. SOHO’s SI was 45,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 53.72% from 29,600 shares previously. With 51,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Sotherly Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:SOHO)’s short sellers to cover SOHO’s short positions. The SI to Sotherly Hotels Inc’s float is 0.44%. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 33,114 shares traded. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) has risen 4.73% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SOHO News: 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 08/05/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS INC QUARTERLY FFO PER SHARE AND UNIT $0.29; 01/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sotherly Hotels Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SOHO); 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 17c; 08/05/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED FFO AVAILABLE TO COMMON HOLDERS PER SHARE AND UNIT $0.31; 01/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11.5c; 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Sees 2018 FFO $1.04/Shr-FFO $1.08/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 31 Cents; 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased Blackrock Inc (BLK) stake by 6.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc acquired 1,024 shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s stock rose 3.96%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 16,372 shares with $7.00M value, up from 15,348 last quarter. Blackrock Inc now has $74.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $478.69. About 307,720 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – Smith & Wesson Owner American Outdoor Brands Responds to BlackRock Questions on Issues Including Reputational Risk, Safety Promotion; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock: Cash Management AUM Increased 1% From Prior Qtr to $454.8 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – PUBLISHED ITS RESPONSE TO RECENT INQUIRIES IT HAS RECEIVED FROM BLACKROCK INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP GROUP; 17/05/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Half-year Report; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: BlackRock, Soros may invest in Deutsche’s asset management IPO; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MGMT UK HAS 2.91% OF TELENET AS OF MARCH 5; 14/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS SEE BETTER PROSPECTS FOR SALES GROWTH IN U.S. THAN IN OTHER DEVELOPED MARKETS; 21/05/2018 – BlackRock International Adds Mitsui Fudosan, Exits Cielo; 29/05/2018 – Italy Faces a Potential Exit Referendum, Says BlackRock’s Rosenberg (Video)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $101.83 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily own, acquire, renovate and reposition full-service, primarily upper upscale and upscale hotel properties.

Among 6 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. BlackRock had 9 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, January 11 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, February 19. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of BLK in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 29. Citigroup maintained the shares of BLK in report on Monday, April 15 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Communications Inc holds 12,547 shares. Intact Inv Management holds 13,000 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Mitchell Capital Mgmt stated it has 1,738 shares. Dupont Cap holds 20,030 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Cibc Markets holds 14,131 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Community Natl Bank Na reported 68 shares. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk holds 13 shares. Tru Communication Of Vermont stated it has 27,275 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York reported 95 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd has 0.55% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 1,288 shares. Renaissance Investment Gp Ltd Liability holds 3,934 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Management holds 0.07% or 1,430 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Moreover, Advsr Asset Mgmt has 0.43% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS) stake by 33,910 shares to 34,783 valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) stake by 23,160 shares and now owns 36,810 shares. Northwestern Corp was reduced too.

