Dean Investment Associates Decreased Synopsys (SNPS) Stake By $791,040; Heico Has 1.56 Sentiment

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased Synopsys Inc (SNPS) stake by 50.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 6,180 shares as Synopsys Inc (SNPS)’s stock rose 10.55%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 6,090 shares with $784,000 value, down from 12,270 last quarter. Synopsys Inc now has $20.28B valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.47. About 515,468 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 08/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS – COLLABORATION WITH SAMSUNG FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP DESIGNWARE FOUNDATION IP FOR SAMSUNG’S 8-NANOMETER LOW POWER PLUS FINFET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 30/05/2018 – Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate 3D Flash Memory Verification; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Has Acquired Silicon and Beyond Private Limited for Undisclosed Terms; 15/05/2018 – Synopsys Report Finds Majority of Software Plagued by Known Vulnerabilities and License Conflicts as Open Source Adoption Soars

Heico Corp (HEI) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.39, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 178 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 114 decreased and sold equity positions in Heico Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 32.15 million shares, up from 31.34 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Heico Corp in top ten positions increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 92 Increased: 86 New Position: 92.

The stock increased 0.81% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $122.68. About 261,968 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (HEI) has risen 85.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on December, 16. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $66.37 million for 53.81 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.29 billion. The companyÂ’s Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government. It has a 54.28 P/E ratio. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial airlines, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircrafts.

Stone Run Capital Llc holds 4.44% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation for 72,701 shares. Telemark Asset Management Llc owns 225,000 shares or 3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hwg Holdings Lp has 2.52% invested in the company for 19,408 shares. The Connecticut-based Chilton Investment Co Llc has invested 2.45% in the stock. Riverbridge Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 965,652 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings.

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) stake by 41,010 shares to 178,285 valued at $4.86M in 2019Q2. It also upped Valmont Industries Inc (NYSE:VMI) stake by 13,860 shares and now owns 37,735 shares. Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synopsys has $16000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $135.60’s average target is 0.10% above currents $135.47 stock price. Synopsys had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan reinitiated it with “Neutral” rating and $15700 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. The stock of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 22.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.28 million for 46.39 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.