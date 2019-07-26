Dean Investment Associates Decreased Its Washington Federal (WAFD) Stake; Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Sellers Decreased By 1.9% Their Shorts

Comtech Telecommunications Corp (NASDAQ:CMTL) had a decrease of 1.9% in short interest. CMTL’s SI was 677,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.9% from 690,900 shares previously. With 99,800 avg volume, 7 days are for Comtech Telecommunications Corp (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s short sellers to cover CMTL’s short positions. The SI to Comtech Telecommunications Corp’s float is 2.94%. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 106,685 shares traded. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has declined 26.10% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CMTL News: 17/04/2018 – Comtech to Demonstrate Cost-Effective Space and Component Solutions for Precision Satellite Tracking at 34th Space Symposium; 16/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $59.0 M Strategic Contract From U.S. Navy for Next Generation Satellite Earth Station Equipment; 05/03/2018 – COMTECH GETS THREE YEAR $123.6M CONTRACT FROM U.S. ARMY; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP – SEES 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $1.08 TO $1.23; 27/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAYS INTERTRUST AND CO EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE SECURE DATA MANAGEMENT PLATFORM FOR MOBILE TELCOS; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: Comtech Receives Satellite Communications Contract from U.S. Army; 20/04/2018 – DJ Comtech Telecommunications Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMTL); 07/03/2018 – Comtech TeleComm Raises 2018 View To EPS $1.08-EPS $1.23; 07/03/2018 – Comtech TeleComm Raises 2018 View To Rev $570M-$585M; 16/04/2018 – Comtech EF Data Announces Heights™ Networking Platform Selected by Orange Business Services for Multiple NGO Relief Projects

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased Washington Federal (WAFD) stake by 47.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 119,870 shares as Washington Federal (WAFD)’s stock rose 7.84%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 133,330 shares with $3.85M value, down from 253,200 last quarter. Washington Federal now has $2.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 322,230 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has declined 0.47% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL AMENDS MERGER PACT WITH ANCHOR BANCORP; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q Net $49.3M; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL NAMES THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Royal Financial, Inc. Completes Integration of Washington Federal Bank for Savings; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC ANNOUNCES BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.57; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL REPORTS BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal: 2Q Net Interest Income $117M; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Div of 17 Cents Per Shr

More notable recent Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives $4.2 Million of Funding to Develop Upgraded Dual-Mode BFT Satellite Transceiver and Antenna Nulling Technology – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CMTL vs. IDCC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Comtech Telecom (CMTL) Secures $3M Contract to Continue Development of Rapidly Deployable AEHF Terminal – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos and Comtech Are Aggressive Growth Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company has market cap of $701.93 million. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. It has a 26.68 P/E ratio. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location technology, such as Trusted Location, a software scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables clients to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare.

More notable recent Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Washington Federal (WAFD) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WAFD vs. CBU: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Washington Federal declares $0.21 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Washington Federal (WAFD) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

