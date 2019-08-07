Dean Investment Associates Decreased Its Innospec (IOSP) Position by $1.07 Million as Share Price Rose; Lord Abbett & Company Lowered Fidelity National Financial Fnf Group Com (FNF) Position by $34.02 Million as Shares Rose

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Fnf Group Com (FNF) by 67.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 945,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 451,371 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.50 million, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Fnf Group Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.44. About 498,329 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30; 19/03/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL REPORTS SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 29.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 12,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 31,073 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 43,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $86.85. About 112,485 shares traded or 1.22% up from the average. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Innospec Expands Technology Development in Performance Chemicals – GlobeNewswire” on January 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Innospec Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IOSP) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Innospec (IOSP) Up 40% in 6 Months: What’s Driving the Rally? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Innospec Publishes 2017 Responsible Business Report Nasdaq:IOSP – GlobeNewswire” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Innospec Announces Investment & Streamlining of European Facilities – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 3,397 shares to 23,797 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Src Energy Inc by 176,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.71M for 12.48 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chart Inds Inc Com Par $0.01 by 78,679 shares to 401,735 shares, valued at $36.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc Com by 48,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 512,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spons Adr A.

