Dean Investment Associates Decreased Its Enpro Industries (NPO) Holding; Albireo Pharma (ALBO) SI Increased By 5.58%

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) had an increase of 5.58% in short interest. ALBO’s SI was 546,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.58% from 517,800 shares previously. With 65,500 avg volume, 8 days are for Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s short sellers to cover ALBO’s short positions. The stock increased 5.45% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 30,936 shares traded. Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) has declined 17.55% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ALBO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Albireo Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALBO); 28/03/2018 – Albireo to Present Clinical Data on A4250 at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 15/03/2018 ALBIREO PHARMA INC – ABOUT $200 MLN CURRENT CASH BALANCE EXPECTED TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2021; 30/04/2018 – Albireo Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 17/05/2018 – Albireo Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 17/05/2018 – Albireo Provides First Quarter 2018 Business Update; 02/04/2018 – Albireo Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 15/03/2018 – ALBIREO PHARMA INC – PHASE 3 PFIC TRIAL OF IBAT INHIBITOR A4250 PLANNED TO INITIATE IN SPRING 2018; 15/03/2018 – Albireo Pharma 2017 Loss/Shr $3.15; 14/04/2018 – Albireo Reports Data on Pharmacodynamic Marker for A4250 in Children with Cholestatic Liver Disease at The International Liver Congress™ 2018

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased Enpro Industries Inc (NPO) stake by 35.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 31,290 shares as Enpro Industries Inc (NPO)’s stock declined 2.42%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 56,680 shares with $3.65 million value, down from 87,970 last quarter. Enpro Industries Inc now has $1.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.49% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.94. About 132,103 shares traded or 10.57% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold NPO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 3.60% less from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 188 shares. Century Companies accumulated 0.04% or 543,233 shares. Pnc Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Mackenzie Financial, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,050 shares. Ameritas invested in 1,761 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 16,836 shares. Penn Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.58% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 83,974 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 15,789 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 34,184 were accumulated by Prudential Incorporated. Parkside Bancshares And reported 0% stake. Kbc Gp Nv holds 38,419 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Regions has 0% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 20 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 63,361 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Limited Liability holds 260,633 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $113,647 activity. Gulfo Adele M. bought 75 shares worth $4,981. Shares for $108,666 were bought by Bower Steven R..

Among 2 analysts covering EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. EnPro Industries has $85 highest and $74 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 28.35% above currents $61.94 stock price. EnPro Industries had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Sector Weight” on Tuesday, February 19.

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) stake by 2,763 shares to 7,030 valued at $803,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) stake by 40,270 shares and now owns 113,072 shares. Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) was raised too.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $297.22 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption.

