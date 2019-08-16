Dean Investment Associates Decreased Its Big Lots (BIG) Position by $2.06 Million; Market Value Declined; As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Valuation Rose, Phoenix Investment Adviser Decreased Stake

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $18.99. About 1.11 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – BOARD MADE DECISION BASED UPON REDUCED VALUE OF NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN FOLLOWING RECENT TAX LAW CHANGES, AMONG OTHERS; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: THERMA BRIGHT TO TEST THERMAL THERAPY TECHNOLOGY WITH CBD AND THC FOR PAIN RELIEF AND ADDS DR. STEVEN BENNETT AND BRUNO MARUZZO AS STRATEGIC ADVISORS; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round, sources say [22:46 BST13 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paid $630M to Purchase 15% Interest in USPI; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 26/03/2018 – Glenview Capital Management Reports 17.74% Stake in Tenet Healthcare; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 07/05/2018 – Tenet at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Conifer Health Names Todd Wyatt as New Chief Financial Officer

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 33.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 54,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.42% . The institutional investor held 108,748 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 162,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $785.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.68% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 1.29M shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS CEO CAMPISI REMAINS ON MEDICAL LEAVE; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – LISA BACHMANN, TIMOTHY JOHNSON, TO WORK WITH EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM, BOARD TO CARRY OUT CAMPISI’S EXECUTIVE RESPONSIBILITIES; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Cash Flow About $120M-$130M; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO David Campisi Retires From Retailer; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Adj EPS $2.57; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots: President, CEO David Campisi Remains on Medical Leave; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Net $104.8M; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Searching For New CEO After David Campisi Announces Retirement — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots to Review Both Internal, External Candidates; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BIG shares while 69 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.24 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests reported 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). 37,802 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 0% or 26,165 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo invested in 0.69% or 664,458 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 3,466 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 52,825 shares. The New York-based Midas Mgmt has invested 0.89% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). 24,990 are owned by Euclidean Limited Liability Company. Panagora Asset Inc owns 3,685 shares. Atria Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 14,494 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Llc invested in 15,736 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 24,235 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 12,077 are owned by Dupont Mngmt. New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.01% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 33,107 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “IMO 2020 Could Spark More Shipping Tie-Ups With Fuel Sellers – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 6,630 shares to 94,520 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 234,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 683,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on August, 30. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 32.20% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BIG’s profit will be $15.60 million for 12.58 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group holds 80,901 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0% or 45,971 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 726,870 shares. 4.79 million were accumulated by Davidson Kempner Cap Mgmt L P. Tekla Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 141,136 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 156,592 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated invested in 130,556 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp stated it has 20,771 shares. Numerixs Incorporated holds 0.07% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 17,800 shares. Proshare Lc invested in 19,555 shares. The New York-based Cyrus Cap Prtn Lp has invested 7.29% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). State Street stated it has 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Ing Groep Nv holds 12,743 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 32,590 are owned by Lazard Asset Management Lc.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $16.23 million activity.