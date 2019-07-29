Dean Investment Associates Decreased By $3.36 Million Its Washington Federal (WAFD) Position; Emclaire Financial (EMCF) Sentiment Is 1

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased Washington Federal (WAFD) stake by 47.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 119,870 shares as Washington Federal (WAFD)’s stock rose 7.84%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 133,330 shares with $3.85 million value, down from 253,200 last quarter. Washington Federal now has $2.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 274,015 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has declined 0.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 22/03/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 17 Cents Per Share; 02/04/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL NAMES THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR BANCORP TO PURSUE ALTERNATIVES; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q EPS 57c; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL REPORTS BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC ANNOUNCES BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Federal Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAFD); 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Board Succession Plan Update

Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.00, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 3 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 3 reduced and sold their stakes in Emclaire Financial Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 173,043 shares, up from 167,846 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Emclaire Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 1 New Position: 2.

Banc Funds Co Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Emclaire Financial Corp for 117,207 shares. Minerva Advisors Llc owns 15,359 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.03% invested in the company for 6,687 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 136 shares.

It closed at $33.95 lastly. It is down 1.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EMCF News: 25/05/2018 – Transaction Is Expected to Be Accretive to Emclaire’s Earnings Per Shr in the First Full Yr of Combined Ops; 25/05/2018 – Emclaire Financial Corp Announces Agreement To Acquire Community First Bancorp, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Emclaire Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP: PACT TO BUY COMMUNITY FIRST BANCORP,; 25/04/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP EMCF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.60; 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, COMMUNITY WILL MERGE INTO CO AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER COMMUNITY FIRST BANK WILL MERGE INTO FARMERS NATIONAL; 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EMCLAIRE’S EPS IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF COMBINED OPERATIONS, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME CHARGES; 25/05/2018 – Emclaire Financial: Transaction Should Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 23/04/2018 DJ Emclaire Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMCF); 23/05/2018 – Emclaire Financial Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial services and products to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $91.62 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. It has a 16.17 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection.

Analysts await Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WAFD’s profit will be $52.39M for 13.82 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Washington Federal, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.