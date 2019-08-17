Dean Investment Associates Cut Stake in Visteon (VC) as Market Value Rose; Viking Global Investors LP Holding in Adobe (ADBE) Lowered as Share Price Rose

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 38.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 23,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 36,810 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 59,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.88. About 270,990 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 739,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 2.04 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544.22 million, down from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS

Analysts await Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 9.82% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.12 per share. VC’s profit will be $28.24M for 15.81 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Visteon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 260.71% EPS growth.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 14,156 shares to 127,364 shares, valued at $10.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proassurance Corp (NYSE:PRA) by 123,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com has 14,700 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 20,281 shares. 206,574 are held by Morgan Stanley. Nebraska-based Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Prudential Inc has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Robecosam Ag reported 432,000 shares. Victory Cap Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,702 shares. Art Limited Liability Co holds 27,899 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Synovus invested in 250 shares. Optimum has 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 600 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 88,257 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd Liability owns 10,794 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) stated it has 5,307 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Com holds 0.01% or 139,950 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. MANZO ROBERT bought $195,020 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership owns 1.39M shares for 7.31% of their portfolio. Gam Ag has 0.38% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 34,074 shares. Hendley, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,715 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.31% or 92,750 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Lc invested in 0.03% or 22,886 shares. Private Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1,450 shares. Bangor Bancorp accumulated 0.08% or 1,587 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Serv reported 2,506 shares stake. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com owns 21,589 shares. Fayez Sarofim accumulated 1,597 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Camarda Finance has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 86 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Llc owns 0.54% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 25,158 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 25,127 shares stake. Sun Life Fin reported 830 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co stated it has 2.10M shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.20 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1.65M shares to 3.58M shares, valued at $101.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 37,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.13M shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).