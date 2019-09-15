Dean Investment Associates Cut Mts Systems (MTSC) Position as Stock Rose; As Mattel (MAT) Market Value Rose, Tyvor Capital Increased Position

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 135.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 135,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 235,870 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 3.20M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Mattel Inc. Snr Unscd Notes Rtg To ‘B+’ (RR: ‘5’); 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – MARGO GEORGIADIS TO STEP DOWN TO PURSUE NEW OPPORTUNITY; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies such as Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Kreiz Will Also Become Chairman; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Cuts Mattel CFR to Ba3 From Ba2; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: Mattel Will Likely Experience Incremental Decline in Revenue From One of Its Largest Retail Partners; 08/05/2018 – MAT BOARD REQUESTS 13M SHRS FOR AUG. ANNUAL EQUITY GRANT AWARDS; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE IN LOW 40% RANGE; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL CEO MARGO GEORGIADIS IS SAID TO BE RESIGNING; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: to Resolve CreditWatch Listing on Mattel Over Near Term

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Mts Systems Corp (MTSC) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 25,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 83,531 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.89 million, down from 109,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Mts Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 5,492 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – MTS Systems Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.85; 16/03/2018 – MTS Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Consecutive Gain; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & FACILITY CLOSURES IN CHINA RELATE TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.45; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Reaffirms Outlook for Fiscal Yr 2018; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems Sees Restructuring Action to be Completed by FY18 End; 11/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference May 24

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oz Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Gemmer Asset Mngmt owns 715 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 0.01% or 3.26M shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Prudential Public Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Sandy Spring Natl Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Peoples Fincl Services stated it has 3,983 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gradient Invests Limited owns 13 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 217,239 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 250,702 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs LP has 97,016 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 76,990 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Company accumulated 80,910 shares.

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hasbro (HAS) Outruns Peers and S&P 500, Surges 42% YTD – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Mattel and Hasbro Stocks Popped Tuesday – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Mattel Just Dropped 6.6% – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mattel News: MAT Stock Continues to Soar After Rejected Takeover Offer – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Hasbro (HAS)/Entertainment One Deal Eliminates Possibility of A Mattel (MAT) Deal – DA Davidson – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $58.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 286,134 shares to 23,825 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 733,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,220 shares, and cut its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold MTSC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 17.61 million shares or 0.24% more from 17.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 546,767 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al accumulated 0.02% or 14,056 shares. 28,852 were reported by Prudential Financial. Raymond James & Associates owns 7,876 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 6,700 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 59,477 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Tru has 0.3% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Valley Advisers reported 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Invesco reported 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 0.09% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) or 837,899 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 9,979 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 24 shares. Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership reported 91,441 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) or 1,078 shares.

More notable recent MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Telephone & Data Systems, MTS Systems and General Electric – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC), A Stock That Climbed 33% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Considering MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MTS Systems Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MTSC) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $110,654 activity.