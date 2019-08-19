Dean Investment Associates Cut Its Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Position as Valuation Declined; Meritage Portfolio Management Cut Garmin LTD Adr (GRMN) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd Adr (GRMN) by 52.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 28,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 26,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 55,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Garmin Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $78.07. About 18,922 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 43.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 25,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% . The institutional investor held 32,105 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, down from 57,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $144.12. About 20,898 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Awarded Over Twenty Public Relations and Advertising Awards; 30/04/2018 – Sanderson Group First-Half Trading Ahead of Board Expectations; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON: BONELESS CHICKEN-BREAST PRICES MAY RISE THIS SUMMER; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Continues its Mission in Transparency; 23/05/2018 – SANDERSON GROUP PLC SND.L INTERIM DIV UP 14 PCT TO 1.25 PENCE/SHR; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS 2Q EPS $1.84, EST. $2.46; 23/05/2018 – Sanderson Group Says 1H Performance Was Ahead of Expectations

Analysts await Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $2.84 EPS, up 468.00% or $2.34 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SAFM’s profit will be $62.92 million for 12.69 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Sanderson Farms, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.19% EPS growth.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 44,320 shares to 160,445 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 9,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 13 investors sold SAFM shares while 90 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.07 million shares or 3.54% less from 22.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Nuance Limited Com reported 7.99% stake. Svcs Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Moors And Cabot owns 3,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Walthausen Co owns 64,223 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs invested in 1,575 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.2% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 227,540 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0.03% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Burney reported 0.07% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Dean Investment Associates Limited Liability Corp has 0.62% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Virtu Fin Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,092 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 3,253 are held by Sei Investments Co. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 4,100 shares. Regions Financial holds 521 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.05% or 9,813 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 35,238 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Reilly Fin Advsrs Limited Company has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 72,105 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 0.3% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Com invested in 0% or 48 shares. 86,918 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Natl Bank. Envestnet Asset Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.54% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Origin Asset Llp owns 0.74% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 102,000 shares. First Trust Advsr LP invested in 0.19% or 1.12 million shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 5,415 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Pictet Asset Management, United Kingdom-based fund reported 156,187 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 353,024 shares.

