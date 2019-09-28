Dean Investment Associates Cut Holding in Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) by $1.48 Million as Valuation Rose; Capital Investment Advisors Has Decreased Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding as Valuation Declined

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 39.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 86,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 133,862 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.18M, down from 220,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 4.22M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: BROADCOM MUST PERMANENTLY ABANDON ATTEMPT TO BUY QCOM; 13/03/2018 – AUSTIN, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump intervened in the economy for the second time in less than a week on Monday by blocking Singapore-based Broadcom’s $117 billion bid for American rival Qualcomm. The acquisition would have been largest deal ever made in the technology sector; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 14/05/2018 – Trump’s comments on China’s ZTE draw security concerns; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom says will not sell national security assets to foreign firms; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm after Trump blocks deal; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP TALKS QUALCOMM WITH HUNTER DURING SAN DIEGO VISIT; 20/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: China’s regulators are pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its proposal to buy; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –5th Update

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 23.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 31,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 100,665 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.76M, down from 132,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 297,249 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 13/04/2018 – HK-based PAG plans to raise as much as $6 bln with new Asia PE fund; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON SAFETY SYSTEMS – CONSORTIUM LED BY NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC & PAG PROVIDED FUNDING TO KEY SAFETY SYSTEMS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF TAKATA ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group Reports 31% Profit Rise in 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Folio: Once a Side Gig, Licensing Has Become a Crucial Revenue Source for PublishersExecs from Meredith Corp., Penske Media, an; 18/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Moves into Loveland, Colorado; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL SAME-STORE RETAIL UNIT SALES UP 0.4%; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO LTD SAYS ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Penske Logistics Named to America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 14/03/2018 – Penske Media Corporation Elevates Paul Jowdy to Chief Business Officer and Publisher, WWD & Fairchild Live; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.26

Analysts await Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 1.43% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.4 per share. PAG’s profit will be $116.56M for 8.15 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Penske Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.