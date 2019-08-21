Dean Investment Associates Cut Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position By $4.08 Million; Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) Has 1.8 Sentiment

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc (NCA) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.66, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 18 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 10 decreased and sold their positions in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 2.93 million shares, up from 2.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 46.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 77,020 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 88,226 shares with $4.76 million value, down from 165,246 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $209.09B valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 3.30M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 2,115 shares traded. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NCA) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. for 168,148 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 708,840 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Winfield Associates Inc. has 0.23% invested in the company for 44,500 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 210,736 shares.

More notable recent Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Livent Corporation (LTHM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Albemarle Corp (ALB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund declares $0.0285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Albemarle: Strong Lithium Growth Potential Lies Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $296.22 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 36.49 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of California.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 12.14% above currents $48.85 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 15. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Monday, March 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $58 target.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $557,404 on Friday, June 7.

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased Mts Systems Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC) stake by 33,615 shares to 109,141 valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) stake by 6,630 shares and now owns 94,520 shares. Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincluden Management Limited stated it has 151,302 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New England Invest & Retirement Group Inc has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited holds 2.32 million shares. Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 68 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Ocean Llc holds 5,419 shares. Stephens Inc Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 322,455 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 4.44M shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.61% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.89M shares. Tributary Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 19,580 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 10,578 shares. Augustine Asset Management Inc reported 0.66% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Orleans Cap La invested in 40,365 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 1% or 2.26 million shares. 425,349 were reported by St Germain D J.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Systems: Assessing The 13% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Selling Your Shares of Cisco Systems – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco: Market Overreaction Represents Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.