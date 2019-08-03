Dean Investment Associates Boosted Proassurance (PRA) Stake; Disciplined Growth Investors Has Upped Super Micro Computer Com (SMCI) Stake

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased Super Micro Computer Inc Com (SMCI) stake by 4.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc acquired 182,353 shares as Super Micro Computer Inc Com (SMCI)’s stock 0.00%. The Disciplined Growth Investors Inc holds 3.91M shares with $82.52 million value, up from 3.72M last quarter. Super Micro Computer Inc Com now has $847.99M valuation. The stock decreased 6.28% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 248,156 shares traded or 139.03% up from the average. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SMCI News: 10/05/2018 – SMCI NEEDS ADDED TIME TO ANALYZE PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED PROBE; 08/04/2018 – SUPER MICRO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Super Micro Computer, Inc. – SMCI; 20/04/2018 – DJ Super Micro Computer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMCI); 24/04/2018 – Super Micro Computer Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 20 Days; 13/03/2018 – Supermicro Accelerates IT Innovation with Resource Saving Datacenter Solutions at CloudFest 2018; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 21/05/2018 – Super Micro: Remains on Track to File Delinquent Filings With SEC; 03/05/2018 – Super Micro Sees 3Q EPS 28c-EPS 32c; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – AMENDMENT REQUIRES THAT CO REFINANCE ITS OBLIGATIONS UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT BY APRIL 20, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Supermicro® Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Preliminary Financial Information

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased Proassurance Corp (PRA) stake by 320.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc acquired 123,835 shares as Proassurance Corp (PRA)’s stock rose 4.80%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 162,500 shares with $5.62 million value, up from 38,665 last quarter. Proassurance Corp now has $2.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 186,344 shares traded. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 2.32% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold SMCI shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 8.37 million shares or 30.75% more from 6.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Group Inc invested in 0% or 580 shares. Ironwood Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) for 5,375 shares. Snow Capital Mgmt LP owns 0.47% invested in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) for 348,520 shares. Herald Invest Management Ltd holds 186,000 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Fairfield Bush & invested in 0.7% or 100,501 shares. Icon Advisers Inc holds 0.15% or 71,200 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Disciplined Growth Mn has 1.45% invested in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) for 3.91 million shares. Oaktree Cap Limited Partnership invested in 2.00 million shares or 0.8% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 2,250 shares. Pzena Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 550,239 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Co invested 0.02% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI).

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased Seagate Technology Plc Shs (NASDAQ:STX) stake by 1.42M shares to 644,559 valued at $30.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Altaba Inc Com stake by 20,556 shares and now owns 50,675 shares. Autodesk Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADSK) was reduced too.

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) stake by 22,745 shares to 102,605 valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) stake by 71,910 shares and now owns 102,980 shares. Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) was reduced too.