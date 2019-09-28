Dean Investment Associates Boosted Its Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Holding by $948,675; Capital Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in C V S Del (CVS)

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in C V S Corp Del (CVS) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,744 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, up from 24,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in C V S Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 63,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.56% . The institutional investor held 213,240 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 149,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Select Medical Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 380,618 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 16.92% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – SEM REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR OPER REV., ADJUSTED EBITDA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Select Medical Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEM); 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 Adj EPS 97c-Adj EPS $1.12; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Net $33.7M; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q OPER REV. $1.25B, EST. $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 26C; 10/04/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 Select Medical Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corporation (CVS), NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) & SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Apple, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does CVS Health Corporation’s (NYSE:CVS) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.53% stake. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc invested in 0.26% or 119,117 shares. Choate Investment reported 18,987 shares. Pettee Investors has 5,875 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Spark Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Legal General Public Limited stated it has 8.20M shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 13,397 shares. Rhenman And Prtn Asset Mgmt reported 2.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Meyer Handelman accumulated 121,645 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Aviance Cap Partners Ltd Co reported 0.19% stake. Edmp Incorporated holds 3.14% or 62,954 shares. Brighton Jones Limited owns 7,279 shares. Parthenon Lc reported 164,791 shares. Page Arthur B holds 0.59% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 13,190 shares.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Lehman Bd Fd (SHY) by 7,024 shares to 15,339 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 86,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,862 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT).

More notable recent Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “East End sports medicine facility gets rebranded – Louisville Business First” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Box, Inc.’s (NYSE:BOX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SemGroup Corporation: Get Out The Shark Repellant – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Select Medical Corporation Announces Pricing of 6.250% Senior Notes due 2026 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold SEM shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 98.32 million shares or 5.50% less from 104.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Invsts Ltd reported 14,873 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,598 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 213,900 shares stake. Vanguard Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11.57 million shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested 0.01% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Hillsdale Invest reported 0.16% stake. Burney holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 23,380 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 499 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated owns 15,649 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Timessquare Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 1.69 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Bessemer Group holds 0% or 191 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM).

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $696.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 19,645 shares to 82,960 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 24,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,485 shares, and cut its stake in Mfa Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA).