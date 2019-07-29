Dean Investment Associates Boosted Its Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Holding; Stoneridge (SRI) SI Increased By 31.9%

Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) had an increase of 31.9% in short interest. SRI’s SI was 679,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 31.9% from 514,800 shares previously. With 223,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI)’s short sellers to cover SRI’s short positions. The SI to Stoneridge Inc’s float is 2.48%. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $33.52. About 67,418 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 4.93% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) stake by 16.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc acquired 3,397 shares as Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 23,797 shares with $2.92M value, up from 20,400 last quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group now has $63.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $143.05. About 770,231 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $961.85 million. It operates through three divisions: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. It has a 19.49 P/E ratio. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions.

More notable recent Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Going Mirrorless: How Soon Until Cameras Replace Traditional Mirrors? – Benzinga” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stoneridge, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Stoneridge had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barrington given on Monday, March 4. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Stephens maintained the shares of SRI in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Barrington.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Stoneridge, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 56,498 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 495,897 were reported by Portolan Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. James Rech Inc reported 28,380 shares. Aperio Limited Co accumulated 8,756 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 123,953 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 1.93 million shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Lc accumulated 0.01% or 52,646 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% stake. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Cooper Creek Management Limited Liability Corp has 2.29% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 232,695 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,685 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 1.90 million shares. State Street Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) stake by 95,670 shares to 127,465 valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) stake by 12,925 shares and now owns 31,073 shares. Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler reported 0.31% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Decatur Cap Mgmt Inc holds 1.63% or 68,872 shares. Capstone Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 350 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.43% or 521,024 shares. City Hldgs invested 0.15% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cibc World Mkts holds 0.06% or 60,068 shares. Diamond Hill Management owns 1.15M shares. 2,471 are owned by Maryland Cap Mgmt. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,036 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The invested in 0.06% or 35,814 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 7,780 shares. 129,981 were reported by British Columbia Mgmt. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp owns 23,550 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PNC Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $157 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”.