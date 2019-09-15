Dean Investment Associates Boosted Holding in Cal Maine Foods (CALM); As Air Products And Chemicals (APD) Market Valuation Rose, Petroleum & Resources Has Trimmed Its Stake

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 60,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.74 million, down from 69,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Air Products And Chemicals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $222.24. About 1.04M shares traded or 3.03% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Cal Maine Foods Inc (CALM) by 42.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 48,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 161,292 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.73 million, up from 113,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Cal Maine Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 357,754 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 30/03/2018 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Names Sherman Miller President And Chief Operating Officer; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE 3Q EPS $1.99, EST. $1.26; 24/05/2018 – Cal-Maine Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 17/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods Beats Sales Expectations As Egg Prices Jump — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – WILL NOT PAY A DIVIDEND FOR FIRST, SECOND, OR THIRD QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – BASED ON 2017 HARVESTED CROPS, EXPECT TO HAVE AN AMPLE SUPPLY OF CO’S PRIMARY FEED INGREDIENTS FOR BALANCE OF FISCAL YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in the Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $696.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 10,795 shares to 92,185 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 30,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,630 shares, and cut its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.56, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold CALM shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 30.86 million shares or 6.89% more from 28.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 151,746 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 33,831 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Atria Invs Limited Liability Company has 11,049 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 3,600 shares. Everence Management accumulated 0.05% or 7,730 shares. 509,886 were reported by Massachusetts Financial Service Ma. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 41,785 shares stake. South Dakota Council holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 7,000 shares. Susquehanna International Group Inc Llp holds 0% or 25,207 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). State Street invested in 1.75 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 102,867 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.06% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $583.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 84,800 shares to 691,900 shares, valued at $86.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 16,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).