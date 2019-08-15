Dean Foods Company (DF) Touches $0.77 Low on Aug, 15; Model N (MODN)’s Sentiment Is 1.38

The stock of Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) reached all time low today, Aug, 15 and still has $0.74 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.77 share price. This indicates more downside for the $70.77M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.74 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.83 million less. The stock decreased 20.56% or $0.1993 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7701. About 5.07M shares traded or 80.20% up from the average. Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has declined 85.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DF News: 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – MOVING FORWARD WITH STRATEGIC PLAN, WILL INCUR TRANSITORY COSTS AS EXECUTION OF PLANS WILL LAG EXIT OF SPECIFIC CUSTOMER VOLUME; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS: SEEING HIGHER INFLATION FOR FREIGHT, RESIN, FUEL; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS 55c-Adj EPS 80c; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – HAVE FIRM PLANS IN PLACE TO REMOVE FIXED COSTS FROM SYSTEM WITHIN THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CEO RALPH SCOZZAFAVA COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – WILL NOW BEGIN NEXT PHASE OF STRATEGIC PLAN BY RIGHT-SIZING NETWORK TO BETTER MATCH VOLUME; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS 55C TO 80C, EST. 62C; 04/04/2018 – AgProfessional: Is Milk Giant Dean Foods Ripe for Takeover?

Model N Inc (MODN) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 47 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 34 sold and reduced holdings in Model N Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 23.09 million shares, up from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Model N Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 30 Increased: 27 New Position: 20.

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company has market cap of $70.77 million. The firm makes, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products. It currently has negative earnings. It sell its products under approximately 50 national, regional, and local proprietary or licensed brands, and private labels, including DairyPure, TruMoo, Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, DeanÂ’s, Friendly's, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

Among 4 analysts covering Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dean Foods Co has $6 highest and $3.25 lowest target. $4.81’s average target is 524.59% above currents $0.7701 stock price. Dean Foods Co had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of DF in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. BMO Capital Markets maintained Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5 target in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold Dean Foods Company shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 79.11 million shares or 2.04% more from 77.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Ser Automobile Association stated it has 13,709 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 1.06 million shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) for 130,800 shares. 52,200 were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Highbridge Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 123,483 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management reported 3.65M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advsr invested 0% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). 2.64 million were reported by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Aqr Llc reported 163,222 shares. Jump Trading Lc invested 0.03% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested 0.01% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 368,819 shares. Guggenheim Llc holds 0% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) or 39,538 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF).

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company has market cap of $843.96 million. The firm develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management.