Dean Foods Company (DF) Reaches $0.76 Yearly Low; Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund Has 1.11 Sentiment

The stock of Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.70 target or 8.00% below today’s $0.76 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $70.23M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $0.70 price target is reached, the company will be worth $5.62 million less. The stock decreased 21.17% or $0.2052 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7642. About 9.03 million shares traded or 220.92% up from the average. Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has declined 85.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DF News: 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods 1Q EPS 0c; 27/04/2018 – Dean Foods: Senior VP, Chief Customer, Marketing and Innovation Officer Kurt W. Laufer Resigns; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS: WON’T GIVE VOLUME OUTLOOK FOR `QUITE A LONG TIME’; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS: VOLUME NUMBER CAN BE MISLEADING AMID COST CUTS; 15/03/2018 – FOOD LION TO END MILK SUPPLY RELATIONSHIP W/ DEAN: SPOKESWOMAN; 30/04/2018 – SEC OBTAINED JUDGMENTS IN DEAN FOODS INSIDER TRADING CASE; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Cuts Dean Foods CFR to B2 From B1; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CFO JODY MACEDONIO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund (NAZ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.19, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 10 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 9 cut down and sold their stock positions in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 1.02 million shares, down from 1.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 5 New Position: 5.

More notable recent Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund declares $0.0438 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HEXO: When Activist Shows Up At Your Door – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Uplisting Power – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 10, 2016.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $157.60 million. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 24.11 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund for 133,432 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 17,551 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Family Management Corp has 0.19% invested in the company for 35,059 shares. The New York-based Saba Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.12% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 67,462 shares.

It closed at $13.62 lastly. It is down 7.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spoiled Milk: Dean Foods – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dairy inflation clips results at Dean Foods – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weâ€™d Rather Watch Dean Foods (DF) Stock from a Distance, Says Deutsche Bank – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dean Foods +10% after change at the top – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dean Foods (DF) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dean Foods Co has $6 highest and $3.25 lowest target. $4.81’s average target is 529.42% above currents $0.7642 stock price. Dean Foods Co had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Sell” on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold Dean Foods Company shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 79.11 million shares or 2.04% more from 77.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Johnson Gp stated it has 144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) reported 959 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). 2.26M were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 52,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 92,796 were accumulated by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 50,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Com reported 2,917 shares. Citigroup stated it has 207,063 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 368,819 shares. Utd Fire Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Ameriprise Finance holds 880,377 shares.