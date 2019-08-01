Dean Foods Company (DF) EPS Estimated At $-0.09; KALMIN (KLMN) Sellers Increased By 2750% Their Shorts

KALMIN CORP (OTCMKTS:KLMN) had an increase of 2750% in short interest. KLMN’s SI was 17,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2750% from 600 shares previously. With 160,300 avg volume, 0 days are for KALMIN CORP (OTCMKTS:KLMN)’s short sellers to cover KLMN’s short positions. It closed at $0.15 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 156.25% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. After having $-0.41 EPS previously, Dean Foods Company’s analysts see -78.05% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.45. About 4.33 million shares traded or 51.10% up from the average. Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has declined 85.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DF News: 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO DF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods 1Q EPS 0c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dean Foods Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DF); 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS 55C TO 80C, EST. 62C; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s: Dean Food Rating Reflects View of Weaker Liquidity; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – WILL NOW BEGIN NEXT PHASE OF STRATEGIC PLAN BY RIGHT-SIZING NETWORK TO BETTER MATCH VOLUME; 09/03/2018 – Avon Products, Dean Foods Move to SmallCap 600 From MidCap 400; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CFO JODY MACEDONIO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods 1Q Net Cash Provided by Continuing Operations $39M

Among 4 analysts covering Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dean Foods Co had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, February 27. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, February 28 report.

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company has market cap of $133.03 million. The firm makes, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products. It currently has negative earnings. It sell its products under approximately 50 national, regional, and local proprietary or licensed brands, and private labels, including DairyPure, TruMoo, Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean??s, Friendly's, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company has market cap of $133.03 million. The firm makes, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products. It currently has negative earnings. It sell its products under approximately 50 national, regional, and local proprietary or licensed brands, and private labels, including DairyPure, TruMoo, Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean??s, Friendly's, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Kalmin Corp. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $725,475. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of equipment for drinking mate – kalabas and bombilla. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 2016 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Another recent and important Kalmin Corp. (OTCMKTS:KLMN) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Kalmin Corp.: A $43m Penny Stock Promotion – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019.