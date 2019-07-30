Dean Foods Company (DF) Analysts See $-0.09 EPS; WOW UNLIMITED MEDIA COMMON SHARES C (WOWMF) Shorts Lowered By 74.68%

WOW UNLIMITED MEDIA INC COMMON SHARES C (OTCMKTS:WOWMF) had a decrease of 74.68% in short interest. WOWMF’s SI was 2,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 74.68% from 7,900 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 2 days are for WOW UNLIMITED MEDIA INC COMMON SHARES C (OTCMKTS:WOWMF)’s short sellers to cover WOWMF’s short positions. It closed at $0.4918 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 156.25% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. After having $-0.41 EPS previously, Dean Foods Company’s analysts see -78.05% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.27. About 5.23M shares traded or 84.03% up from the average. Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has declined 81.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.09% the S&P500. Some Historical DF News: 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS 55c-Adj EPS 80c; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – QTRLY NET SALES $1.98 BLN; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – WILL NOW BEGIN NEXT PHASE OF STRATEGIC PLAN BY RIGHT-SIZING NETWORK TO BETTER MATCH VOLUME; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/03/2018 Dean Foods Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS: WON’T GIVE VOLUME OUTLOOK FOR `QUITE A LONG TIME’; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CFO JODY MACEDONIO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS: VOLUME NUMBER CAN BE MISLEADING AMID COST CUTS; 07/03/2018 – Dean Foods Declares Dividend of 9c

Wow Unlimited Media Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes animated content for film, television, and online distribution channels in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $13.86 million. The Company’s principal assets include Frederator Networks, a digital animation network based in New York and Los Angeles, consisting of Frederator Studios, an animation production company, as well as video on demand channels on digital platforms; and Mainframe Studios, a multifaceted animation production studio. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Rainmaker Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Wow Unlimited Media Inc. in December 2016.

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company has market cap of $116.51 million. The firm makes, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products. It currently has negative earnings. It sell its products under approximately 50 national, regional, and local proprietary or licensed brands, and private labels, including DairyPure, TruMoo, Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean??s, Friendly's, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

Among 4 analysts covering Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dean Foods Co had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 27. BMO Capital Markets maintained Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) rating on Thursday, February 28. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $5 target. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of DF in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold Dean Foods Company shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 79.11 million shares or 2.04% more from 77.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited reported 0% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 384,737 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) for 149,196 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 2.64M shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 1,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 733 shares. Pnc Fincl Group reported 1,609 shares stake. Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 125,475 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corp invested in 328,052 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 14.40 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 95,024 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) for 171,174 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc accumulated 0.01% or 330,255 shares. Highbridge Ltd reported 123,483 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 1.54M shares stake.