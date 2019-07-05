Dean Foods Company (DF) Analysts See $-0.04 EPS; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND)

Analysts expect Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 125.00% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. After having $-0.41 EPS previously, Dean Foods Company’s analysts see -90.24% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.09. About 2.21M shares traded. Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has declined 81.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.09% the S&P500. Some Historical DF News: 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO DF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods 1Q Raw Milk Costs Fell 16%; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 10C; 07/03/2018 Dean Foods Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CEO RALPH SCOZZAFAVA COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 07/03/2018 – Dean Foods Declares Dividend of 9c; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods 1Q Net Cash Provided by Continuing Operations $39M; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS: SEEING HIGHER INFLATION FOR FREIGHT, RESIN, FUEL

Among 6 analysts covering Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Land Securities Group Plc had 31 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 22 by Liberum Capital. The stock of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, May 17. Goldman Sachs maintained Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) rating on Tuesday, June 4. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and GBX 807 target. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 1050 target in Monday, January 21 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) rating on Friday, January 25. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and GBX 769 target. Numis Securities maintained Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) on Tuesday, May 14 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 10 with “Underweight”. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, January 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Liberum Capital. See Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) latest ratings:

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company has market cap of $90.66 million. The firm makes, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products. It currently has negative earnings. It sell its products under approximately 50 national, regional, and local proprietary or licensed brands, and private labels, including DairyPure, TruMoo, Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean??s, Friendly's, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold Dean Foods Company shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 79.11 million shares or 2.04% more from 77.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Prelude Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 11,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York stated it has 28,631 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Synovus Finance owns 781 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 35,611 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 7.60 million shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) reported 0% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 245,000 shares. 42,768 are owned by Gsa Prtn Llp. Spark Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) for 787,800 shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division owns 0% invested in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) for 1,447 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 52,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dean Foods Co had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) earned “Sell” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 28.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.20 million activity. GLADSTONE DAVID had bought 100,000 shares worth $1.20 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold Land Securities Group plc shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 5.12 million shares or 2.69% less from 5.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND). Fincl Bank Of America De reported 73,188 shares. Pecaut accumulated 0.14% or 9,365 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 4,747 shares. Us Financial Bank De reported 0% stake. Punch And Associates Inv Management owns 343,040 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 228 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 238,908 shares. Cahill Fin has 0.07% invested in Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND). Strs Ohio accumulated 22,692 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Grp Inc holds 2,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0% invested in Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) for 34,318 shares. Gsa Prns Llp has 14,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Renaissance Lc reported 86,705 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 0% or 496 shares.

Land Securities Group PLC, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 6.33 billion GBP. It provides clients with access to retail units in shopping centers, retail warehouses, shops, and other regional properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers clients with access to offices and creates office developments supporting complementary uses, such as retail, public space, and residential.