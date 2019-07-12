Dean Foods Company (DF) Analysts See $-0.04 EPS; Kempen Capital Management Has Boosted Brunswick Com (BC) Holding By $4.03 Million

Kempen Capital Management increased Brunswick Corp Com (BC) stake by 34.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kempen Capital Management acquired 80,609 shares as Brunswick Corp Com (BC)’s stock rose 1.04%. The Kempen Capital Management holds 312,137 shares with $15.71M value, up from 231,528 last quarter. Brunswick Corp Com now has $3.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 844,423 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 05/03/2018 WECT News: GenX levels at lowest level in raw water source in Brunswick Co. since testing began

Analysts expect Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 125.00% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. After having $-0.41 EPS previously, Dean Foods Company’s analysts see -90.24% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.01. About 3.08 million shares traded. Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has declined 81.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.09% the S&P500. Some Historical DF News: 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – QTRLY NET SALES $1.98 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s: Dean Food Rating Reflects View of Lower Earnings, Cash Flow; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods 1Q Net Cash Provided by Continuing Operations $39M; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Cuts Dean Foods CFR to B2 From B1; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dean Foods Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DF); 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DEAN’S CFR TO B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS 55c-Adj EPS 80c

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brunswick Structures Organization for Sharper Marine Focus – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brunswick Corporation (BC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “RBC: Bad Weather is Bad News for the Boat Business – Schaeffers Research” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. Nuveen Asset Management Lc has invested 0.1% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Schroder Invest Mgmt reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 12,762 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Mufg Americas Holding Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 383 shares. Massachusetts Services Communications Ma owns 2.64M shares. Clearline Capital LP reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 19,438 shares in its portfolio. Natixis invested in 175,116 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Riverhead Limited Com accumulated 11,954 shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 312,137 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 43,172 shares.

Kempen Capital Management decreased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (NYSE:MMC) stake by 10,068 shares to 28,738 valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Telefonica Brasil Sa Sponsored Adr stake by 223,950 shares and now owns 1.47 million shares. Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int (NYSE:EPR) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Brunswick (NYSE:BC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 19. Citigroup maintained the shares of BC in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $142,103 activity. Dekker Christopher F also sold $62,245 worth of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) shares.

More notable recent Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Dean Foods (NYSE:DF), The Stock That Tanked 94% – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Dean Foods Company (DF) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Sold Flowers Foods – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Invacare Corporation (IVC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Saputo to be disciplined with M&A – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dean Foods Co had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform”. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold Dean Foods Company shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 79.11 million shares or 2.04% more from 77.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0% invested in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 15,893 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% or 171,174 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 15,097 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 46,945 are owned by Hrt Fincl Limited Com. Qs Investors Lc, New York-based fund reported 553,675 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prns Llp has invested 0.01% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Fire Group owns 4,000 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) for 63,100 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Paloma Ptnrs holds 79,134 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) for 19,862 shares. South Dakota Council has 646,110 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited owns 149,196 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.