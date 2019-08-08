Dean Foods Co New (DF) Shareholder Blackrock Has Raised Its Position by $382,695 as Stock Price Declined; Awm Investment Company Cut Caredx (CDNA) Position as Market Value Rose

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc. (CDNA) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 286,002 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, down from 311,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Caredx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 879,840 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Dean Foods Co New (DF) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 127,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The institutional investor held 14.40M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.65M, up from 14.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Dean Foods Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 12.79% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $1.125. About 3.73M shares traded or 30.41% up from the average. Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has declined 85.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DF News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Dean Foods Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DF); 27/04/2018 – Dean Foods: Senior VP, Chief Customer, Marketing and Innovation Officer Kurt W. Laufer Resigns; 30/04/2018 – SEC OBTAINED JUDGMENTS IN DEAN FOODS INSIDER TRADING CASE; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – MOVING FORWARD IN 2018, FOCUSED ON EXECUTING COMMERCIAL AGENDA AND COST PRODUCTIVITY INITIATIVES TO DRIVE STRATEGIC PLAN; 09/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO DF.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO DF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CEO RALPH SCOZZAFAVA COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods 1Q Net Cash Provided by Continuing Operations $39M; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS: VOLUME NUMBER CAN BE MISLEADING AMID COST CUTS; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – WILL NOW BEGIN NEXT PHASE OF STRATEGIC PLAN BY RIGHT-SIZING NETWORK TO BETTER MATCH VOLUME

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuvectra Corporation by 50,000 shares to 319,089 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 134,425 shares to 6.31 million shares, valued at $297.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.