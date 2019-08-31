Dean Foods Co (DF) Stake Held by Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp; As Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Valuation Declined, Cooper Creek Partners Management Lowered Its Stake by $4.28 Million

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Dean Foods Co (DF) by 89.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 884,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, up from 982,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Dean Foods Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.01. About 1.25M shares traded. Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has declined 85.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DF News: 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – WILL NOW BEGIN NEXT PHASE OF STRATEGIC PLAN BY RIGHT-SIZING NETWORK TO BETTER MATCH VOLUME; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – QTRLY NET SALES $1.98 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s: Dean Food Rating Reflects View of Weaker Liquidity; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS 55C TO 80C, EST. 62C; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DEAN’S CFR TO B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dean Foods Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DF); 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO DF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – SEC OBTAINED JUDGMENTS IN DEAN FOODS INSIDER TRADING CASE; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods 1Q Net Cash Provided by Continuing Operations $39M; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) by 51.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 82,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 79,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, down from 161,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 796,053 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017

More notable recent Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Dean Foods (NYSE:DF), The Stock That Tanked 94% – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dean Foods +10% after change at the top – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fuwei Films leads consumer gainers; Foot Locker and Dean Foods among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Up Over 300 Points; Dean Foods Shares Drop On Downbeat Q2 Results – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spoiled Milk: Dean Foods – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 610,834 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $14.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) by 17,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,335 shares, and cut its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold DF shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 79.11 million shares or 2.04% more from 77.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement owns 141,073 shares. 553,675 were reported by Qs Investors. Vanguard Gp owns 9.24 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Communications accumulated 24,272 shares. Glenmede Co Na reported 398 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 92,796 were reported by Comerica Bancorp. Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 149,196 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 271,510 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Edgestream Prns LP invested in 0.06% or 125,475 shares. Pnc Finance Serv Inc owns 1,609 shares. 733 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 137,326 shares.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Papa John’s (PZZA) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “High Costs & Weak Comps to Mar Papa John’s (PZZA) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Papa Johnâ€™s Earnings: PZZA Stock Gains as Q1 Earnings, Sales Impress – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Schnatter unloads more Papa John’s shares, decreasing stake in company – Louisville Business First” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 155,736 shares to 461,301 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 218,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Donnelley Rr And Sons.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 2.55M shares. Chilton Company Limited Liability Corp invested in 54,268 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 128,138 are owned by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Cooper Creek Ptnrs Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 79,049 shares. 298,348 were accumulated by 13D Mgmt Limited Liability. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 202 were accumulated by Cwm Limited Liability Company. Fil Limited reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Oz Mngmt LP accumulated 66,300 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Amer Intll Grp Incorporated reported 58,660 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 396,407 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,640 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Synovus Fin Corp has 163 shares.