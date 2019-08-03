Dean Capital Management Trimmed Its Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Holding; Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (JPC)’s Sentiment Is 1.25

Dean Capital Management decreased Equity Commonwealth (EQC) stake by 48.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Capital Management sold 40,331 shares as Equity Commonwealth (EQC)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Dean Capital Management holds 43,195 shares with $1.41M value, down from 83,526 last quarter. Equity Commonwealth now has $4.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 307,249 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c

Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.50, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 35 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 28 sold and decreased their positions in Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund. The hedge funds in our database reported: 11.61 million shares, down from 12.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 18 Increased: 24 New Position: 11.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 6.56% of its portfolio in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund for 300,416 shares. Ota Financial Group L.P. owns 117,556 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, E&G Advisors Lp has 0.74% invested in the company for 175,500 shares. The Georgia-based Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 0.61% in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 202,650 shares.

